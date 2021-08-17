 Skip to main content
Gerald Loeber
Gerald Loeber

May 10, 1952—Aug. 12, 2021

HAMPTON — Gerald Loeber, 69, of Hampton, died Thursday, August 12, 2021, in Hartford, NY, as the result of a motorcycle accident.

He was born in Queens, NY, on May 10, 1952, the son of William and Kathleen (Dwyer) Loeber.

He attended local schools and graduated from Bayside High School.

Mr. Loeber joined the United States Army and served during the Vietnam War prior to his honorable discharge.

He served as a firefighter for the Waterbury, CT Fire Department for many years, retiring as Captain.

He married Lisa Dotolo in 2015.

To say he was larger than life is an understatement. Everyone knew when Jerry was “in the house.”

Jerry was committed to several fraternal organizations, holding offices and tending bar at many of them.

He was a member of the Eagles Club Aerie 3907 in Fair Haven, VT, Elks Lodge 1491 in Whitehall, NY, Knights of Columbus Council 343 and American Legion Post 323 in Granville, NY, VFW Post 8284 in Castleton VT, the Polish American Club in Naugatuck CT, and the Vagabond Club in NY. He was an Eagle Rider, American Legion Rider and Patriot Guard Rider.

He is survived by his wife Lisa of Hampton; a stepson Michael Dotolo of Comstock; a brother William of NY; a granddaughter Judith Pleasant Dotolo of CT; and cousins: Matt Shields of NY and Tom Shields of NJ.

Calling hours will be held Wednesday, August 18, 2021 from 5 to 8 PM and from 10 to 11:30 AM on Thursday, August 19, 2021 at the Durfee Funeral Home, 119 North Main Street, Fair Haven, VT. A funeral mass will be celebrated 12 noon Thursday at the St. Raphael’s Catholic Church in Poultney.

In lieu of flowers, donate to a charity or fire department in Jerry’s memory.

