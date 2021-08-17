May 10, 1952—Aug. 12, 2021

HAMPTON — Gerald Loeber, 69, of Hampton, died Thursday, August 12, 2021, in Hartford, NY, as the result of a motorcycle accident.

He was born in Queens, NY, on May 10, 1952, the son of William and Kathleen (Dwyer) Loeber.

He attended local schools and graduated from Bayside High School.

Mr. Loeber joined the United States Army and served during the Vietnam War prior to his honorable discharge.

He served as a firefighter for the Waterbury, CT Fire Department for many years, retiring as Captain.

He married Lisa Dotolo in 2015.

To say he was larger than life is an understatement. Everyone knew when Jerry was “in the house.”

Jerry was committed to several fraternal organizations, holding offices and tending bar at many of them.

He was a member of the Eagles Club Aerie 3907 in Fair Haven, VT, Elks Lodge 1491 in Whitehall, NY, Knights of Columbus Council 343 and American Legion Post 323 in Granville, NY, VFW Post 8284 in Castleton VT, the Polish American Club in Naugatuck CT, and the Vagabond Club in NY. He was an Eagle Rider, American Legion Rider and Patriot Guard Rider.