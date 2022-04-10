Gerald L. "Jerry" Williams

Oct. 1, 1938 - April 5, 2022

GRANVILLE — Gerald L. Williams, 83, of state Route 22, died Tuesday, April 5, 2022 following a long but well-hidden illness of COPD.

Born October 1, 1938, in Granville, he was the son of John R. Williams and Eleanor (Sheldon) Williams of Granville.

In addition to his parents, Jerry was predeceased by his sister, Eleanor "Pat" Dittmeier and his brothers, Norman, Arthur "Art" and Stephen "Steve"” Williams.

Survivors include his two brothers; John "Jack" Williams; and daughters; and Robert "Bob" (Jane) Williams; and son. He is also survived by two sisters-in-law: Mary Ellen Williams, and Sally Sweet Williams.

Jerry, who was a Cold War veteran, enjoyed his farm, shooting sports, auctions, daily rides in all directions usually to seek out yard sales or good diners. After retiring from Saint-Gobain, Jerry enjoyed working at home for many years on construction, machinery and farming projects with his nephew, Riley, and good friend and neighbor, Eric Armstrong.

There will be no calling hours at the request of the deceased. A memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family in the spring.

Arrangements are under the direction of Roberts-Aubin Funeral Home, Poultney, Vermont.