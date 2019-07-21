October 31, 1951 — July 14, 2019
Argyle — Gerald L. Kilburn Sr., 67, of West Valley Road, Argyle, passed away peacefully after a courageous battle with leukemia on July 14, 2019.
Jerry was born on Oct. 31, 1951 in Cambridge. He was the son of the late Elmer and Theresa Kilburn of Wilton.
Jerry worked at the Van Raalte Knitting Mill in Saratoga Springs for many years before leaving and going to the NYS DOT, where he worked for 23 years before retiring.
He was a Maple Ave. Volunteer Fireman for many years. He loved his pets, his tractors, 4-wheeling and spending time with family.
One of his biggest joys in life was working on our best friends, Bruce and Zoe White’s farm, especially during hay season.
Survivors include his loving wife of 50 years, Susan; son, Gerald Jr. of Greenfield; daughter, Jennifer of Corinth; son-in-law, Ted Fitzgerald of Middle Grove; ex-daughter-in-law, Crystal Morich of Ballston Spa; three granddaughters, Katarina and Mariah Kilburn and Katelynn Fitzgerald; two grandsons, Justin Kilburn and Jacob Morich; along with five great-grandsons. Survived also by his sister, Eloise Morris and husband, Tim, of Queensbury; brother, David and wife, Vicky, of Wilton; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Jerry has donated his body to the Albany College Anatomical Gift Program.
At his request, there will be no services.
The family has suggested that memorials take the form of contributions to the Argyle Emergency Squad, 15 Sheridan St., Argyle NY 12809.
