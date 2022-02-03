Oct. 26, 1932—Feb. 1, 2022

GREENWICH — Gerald L. “Jerry” Lathrop, 89, of Greenwich, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022 at his residence.

Born October 26, 1932 in Denville, NJ the son of the late Charles M. and Helen (Bush) Lathrop.

He attended grade school in Denville and West Rupert, VT and also Salem Washington Academy.

Jerry enlisted in the U.S. Army in March 1953 and was honorably discharged in February 1955. He served with the 504th Military Police Company as a military policeman in Germany.

Following his military service, he worked in the logging industry and attended Greer Trade School in Chicago, IL becoming a machinist and tool & die maker.

He worked in Chicago as a tool & die Maker and then in Schenectady, NY in the same capacity. Jerry worked at Pratt and Whitney Aircraft in Hartford, CT and then at Reynolds Tool and Die Co. in North Hoosick. He then settled on the farm in Greenwich where he had a dairy farm for a few years. He obtained his CDL license and drove tractor trailer for Fort Edward Express. Jerry started his own company, Lathmore Machining Company at the farm in 1973 which is still operated today by his son.

In 1965, he obtained his private pilot’s license and flew his own plane from the farm. He was a member of the Vermont Flying Farmers and International Flying Farmers and traveled to their conventions throughout the United States and Canada.

After retiring in 1991 to Florida, he enjoyed gardening, woodworking, bowling, reading, baking, cruising and traveling to Europe. He was a member of the Lake Placid Elk’s Lodge, the American Legion and Leisure Lakes Homeowners Association. He also enjoyed gardening at the farm in Greenwich and working with his son in the machine shop during the summer months.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a brother, Raymond Lathrop.

Jerry is survived by his wife of 65 years, Adeline (Morey) Lathrop who he married June 24, 1956; a son and daughter-in-law, Jeffrey and Joann Lathrop of Greenwich; a brother and sister-in-law, Fred and Susan Lathrop and family of Middlebury, VT; and many nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022 from 2-4 p.m. at the McClellan-Gariepy Funeral Home, 19 East Broadway, Salem. A service will begin at 4 p.m. Spring interment with military honors will be at the Rupert Cemetery in Rupert, VT.

Memorial donations in his memory may be made to the Rupert Historical Society, PO Box 2, Rupert, VT 05768 or the Salem Washington Academy Alumni Assoc., PO Box 517, Salem, NY 12865.

To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.gariepyfuneralhomes.com.