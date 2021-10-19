June 10, 1947—Oct. 17, 2021

QUEENSBURY — Gerald “Jerry” W. Wheeler, Jr., of Queensbury, passed away Sunday, October 17, 2021, following a brief illness.

Born June 10, 1947, in Glens Falls, he was the son of Gerald and Anna (Lavigne) Wheeler.

Jerry served in the U.S. Army from September 1966 until August 1968 during the Vietnam War.

He loved going to car races, playing cards, taking trips to the casino, and helping people, but his greatest love of all was family and his dog, Shai.

Dad taught us to love, laugh and work hard. He was always ready to lend a helping hand, offer guidance or provide support, and in that he showed us the importance of selflessly serving others.

In addition to his parents, Gerald was predeceased by his siblings, Keith, Patricia, Barbara and Cheryl; and niece, Crystal Wheeler.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 26 years, Kathleen M. (Walton) Wheeler; children, Lisa Camp and her husband Andrew and Christopher Wheeler and his wife Melissa; grandchildren, Garrett and Delaney Camp and Eliana Wheeler; sister, Priscilla Purner and her husband Raymond; brother, Kevin Wheeler and his wife Kim; brother-in-law, Thomas M. Walton and his wife Lisa; nephews, Matthew and David Walton; also, several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Due to COVID restrictions, services will be private to the family.

A graveside ceremony with military honors will follow at Gerald B.H. Solomon National Cemetery.

The family wishes to extend a sincere thank you to the Glens Falls Hospital Staff – “Best of the Best.”

In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to SPCA of Upstate New York, 588 Queensbury Ave., Queensbury, NY 12804 or Adirondack Vets House, Inc., 26 Pine St., Glens Falls, NY 12801.

Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.