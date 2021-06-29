July 12, 1941—June 26, 2021

QUEENSBURY — Gerald “Jerry” Stockman, Sr., 79, formerly of George Street, Fort Ann, passed away on June 26, 2021, surrounded by his loving family.

Born on July 12, 1941 in Fort Edward, he was the son of the late Silas and Edith (Willis) Stockman.

Following graduation from Hudson Falls High School, Class of 1959, he went on to attend New York State Maritime College in Throggs Neck, NY and later graduated from Adirondack Community College with an Associate Applied Science Degree in 1963. Before retiring from North Country Engineering in 2001, he was employed by Decora Corp., Kamtech and Kamyr, Inc., where he was an Industrial Engineer.

Jerry married his soul mate, Janet Reynolds on November 18, 1962, and celebrated 58 wonderful years of marriage. He loved traveling with Janet, seeing much of the United States, including Alaska and Hawaii, plus much of the Caribbean on cruise ships. His greatest vacation was in 2002 when he and Janet took their four children and their spouses and eleven grandchildren on a week vacation to Disney World and on a Disney Cruise. Jerry lost the love of his life on April 24, 2020.