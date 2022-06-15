Gerald "Jerry" Potter

Nov. 17, 1935- June 11, 2022

GLENS FALLS — Gerald "Jerry" Potter of Glens Falls, died June 11, 2022, at Saratoga Hospital, after a short illness with his family by his side.

Born to Lester and Dorothy (Hopkins) Potter on November 17, 1935, at their home in South Glens Falls.

Gerald grew up with his family in South Glens Falls along with his three brothers and two sisters. As a teen he met our mother Esther Katie (Durkee) Potter and enjoyed 25 years of marriage until her tragic death at a young age of 43 to cancer.

Gerald was employed at Pallets, Inc. in Fort Edward for 39 years as a Foreman; making pallets and skids. He would also drive a forklift to load those same items to flatbed trucks for shipping.

Dad was a member of the old Ridge Road Wesleyan Church in Glens Falls for many years as well as a member of the old Kingsbury Wesleyan Church. Throughout his life he enjoyed taking his kids on the Warren County Bikeway to Lake George, playing basketball (even though he was 5'4") and miniature golf, eating sweets, going to Potter's Grove Tabernacle Camp meetings in the summer, taking long road trips up in the Adirondacks and cheating his way through Yahtzee and UNO. Gerald will be remembered for being young at heart.

In addition to his parents and wife, Gerald is also predeceased by his brothers Robert Potter of Brooksville, FL and Donald Potter of Roanoke, VA.

Survivors include his three daughters: Linda (Edward) Gillis of Cleverdale, Diane (Kevin) Taylor of South Bound Brook, NJ, and Kathy McDonough of Stillwater; his two sons: Steven Potter of Norfolk, VA, and Gregory (Karen) Potter of Queensbury; his two sisters: Marilyn Smith of South Glens Falls and June Williams of Brooksville, FL; his brother Richard Potter of Glens Falls, who was always there for Gerald; ten grandchildren: Lynetta (Mike), Anthony, Scott (Nicole), Crystal (Josh), Mark, Zachary, Ethan, Joseph, Thomas and Jacob; as well as four great-grandchildren: Gianna, Travis, Eva and Tiffany.

Friends may call Saturday, June 18, 2022, from 10 a.m. to noon, at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St., in Hudson Falls.

Funeral services will be conducted at noon, on Saturday, following the calling hours, with the Rev. Loren Gage, officiating and Pastor Janet Boucher of Der'ish-Be Cash-Parish to share in prayer and words of remembrance.

A graveside service will follow at the Union Cemetery in Fort Edward.

Memorial donations in memory of Gerald may be made to the C.R. Wood Cancer Center, 100 Park St., Glens Falls, NY 12801.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.