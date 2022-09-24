Dec. 13, 1935 – Sept. 22, 2022

Alas, the squirrels have won, but only by default. Gerald J. Kane, 86, passed away peacefully in the early morning of Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022 at the Home of the Good Shepherd in Saratoga Springs, NY. He was right next to the window where he could see his beloved bird feeders, constantly under siege by the local squirrels. So ended a lifelong battle between them and Jerry.

Jerry was born the youngest of five siblings in Wilkes Barre, PA on Dec. 13, 1935 to Helen and Francis Kane. He graduated from Wilkes College in 1953 and served in the Marine Corps from 1954 to 1957, honorably discharged with the rank of Sergeant.

After marrying and beginning his family, he returned to school at night to earn a degree in electrical engineering from New Jersey Institute of Technology in 1968. He put his degree to work immediately, spending most of his career at Buck Engineering in Wall, NJ, where he held positions with increasing responsibility, ultimately serving as Vice President and General Manager. While there, his principled and truth-telling management style was known to engender fierce loyalty among his teams.

After leaving Buck, he worked for the remainder of his career at Pochet of America in Wayne, NJ until his retirement. Shortly thereafter, he and his wife moved to Queensbury, NY where they remained the rest of their lives.

Women loved Jerry. He met his wife Betty on a blind date, where his courtesy and impeccable manners immediately won over his future mother-in-law. Wooing Betty would take more work, but the pair finally married on Jan. 24, 1959 and the union endured for 62 years until Betty passed away last year.

His charisma and magnetism did not diminish with age and he found himself pursued by the ladies in his memory care residence, taking his meals in the company of sometimes three women. The staff at the residence had the same love for Jerry, frequently commenting about how polite he was with the staff and how helpful he was with the other residents. He could often be found helping to push them in their wheelchairs although, purely coincidentally, it was usually the ladies in the chairs.

Jerry was an engineer both at work and at home. Over the years, he did all his own work on the family cars. He also loved to tinker with things, in his basement, in the garage, wherever a tool happened to be. If he sensed the need for something in the home, he would build it himself. This resulted in either brilliant constructions that showcased his engineering training or baffling, Rube Goldberg-ian contraptions that he would MacGyver together. There is no better example of the latter than the structures he build to protect the bird feeders. Using anything from PVC pipe to tennis balls, he carefully designed them to be impervious to squirrels, only to find that they were not. So he would watch the squirrel behavior, find the weakness, modify the structure, and try again. This went on for decades. He would never admit that his attempts failed, only mumbled something about squirrels seeming to get smarter over the years.

He also loved dogs and had at least one as a pet for his entire adult life. In his later years, as his memory began to deteriorate, perhaps he loved them too much. A favorite family anecdote is when he was found splitting the leftover half of an expensive bakery birthday cake with his dog Riley.

He left his mark on the world in a way that would likely have surprised him. He was a man of strong values, morals and principles and unimpeachable integrity. But this was not something he actively spoke of — he was not the “preachy” type. Rather, his example was more caught than taught, and indelibly influenced his children. It could be something as simple as holding the door for someone, or as painful as sticking to his principles, even when it cost him.

He spent years modeling upright behavior for his family, as if writing words in wet cement, knowing that in time his values would harden in the character of his children. Perhaps he realized he could impact the world best by raising a family that sought to do the right thing and then sending them forth into that world. He also possessed a smoldering stubbornness and this too, for better or worse, he passed on to his children. Frequently, when an acquaintance of one of his children met him, they would remark, “Now I know where you get it.”

His moral toughness is only exceeded by his physical toughness. He was not involved in traditional sports or athletics, but somehow managed to maintain his Marine Corps strength until the very end. He worked out with barbells up until a few months before he died.

Jerry will be missed by his four children: Gerald Kane, Jr. with his wife, Rhonda, Diane Moore with her husband, Richie, Paul Kane, and Michael Kane with his wife, Holly. Also surviving him are his grandchildren: Gerald, Jr.’s children: Brian, Jennifer, Daniel, and Michael; and his stepchildren: David Nelson, Dustin Morehouse, and Mackenzie Edmister; Diane’s daughter, Mackenzie Moore; Paul’s children: Neil and Leila; and Michael’s children: Alex with his wife, Kelly, David, and Darian. He also leaves behind a great-grandson, Benjamin and step-great-grandchildren: Kinleigh, Vivian, Heighton, and Esme, with Jaycee predeceasing him.

A live-streamed mass and memorial will be held at Our Lady of the Annunciation, 448 Aviation Road, Queensbury on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022 at 10 a.m.

Burial with military honors will be held at 12:30 p.m. at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Veterans Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville.

In lieu of flowers, you can honor his memory with a donation to Open Door Mission using https://opendoor-ny.org/ways-to-give, or the SPCA using http://www.spcauny.org/donations-1.html.

Arrangements are under the care of the Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury and those who wish may make online condolences at sbfuneralhome.com.