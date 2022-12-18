Gerald H. Fair, Jr.

May 7, 1944—Dec. 3, 2022

MEADOWLAKES, TX — Gerald Henry Fair, Jr., “Gerry”, 78, of Meadowlakes, TX, passed away Dec. 3, 2022, following a long illness. Born May 7, 1944, in St. Catherine’s, Ontario, Canada, Gerry was the son of Gerald Henry Fair, Sr., and Margaret Ann Eugenia (Moores) Fair. He arrived in the United States at two years of age.

Gerry grew up in Glens Falls, NY, was an active member of the First Presbyterian Church of Glens Falls and graduated from Glens Falls High School in 1963. Following high school, Gerry proudly served in the United States Air Force from 1963-1983, retiring as a Master Missile Systems Technical Sargent.

He pursued follow-on careers in manufacturing mini-computers, custom homes, and commercial printing equipment, and later in retail hardware customer service.

He developed a lifelong interest in choral singing. He met his future spouse in the Glens Falls Presbyterian Church Youth Choir when they were teenagers. Renewing that enthusiasm following their move to Meadowlakes in 2008, they both joined the choir of the Church At Horseshoe Bay.

He is remembered with gratitude and deep appreciation for his personal integrity, strength of character, patriotism, and enduring curiosity.

Survivors include his loving and devoted wife of fifty-eight years, Cindy Fair of Meadowlakes, TX; and four children: Marcia Merchant and husband Jeff of Newington, NH, Gerald Fair, III and wife Cara of Orlando, FL, Gwendolyn Carelli and husband Jim of Auburn, MA, and Carolyn Houle and husband John of Raymond, NH. He also leaves behind his brother, John Fair and wife Chris of Glens Falls, NY; and sister, Heather Sears and husband Bob of Queensberry, NY; ten grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, and nephews.

No calling is planned. Interment will be at Pine View Cemetery, Queensbury, NY, at the convenience of the extended family.

Remembrances may be made to the Church At Horseshoe Bay, PO Box 8295, Horseshoe Bay, TX 78657, or a charity of one’s choice.