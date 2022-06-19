May 14, 1927—June 15, 2022
SAN ANTONIO, TX — Gerald Gordon Bennett, Jr., 95, of San Antonio, TX, passed away peacefully in his sleep on June 15, 2022. Born on May 14, 1927, he was the son of the late Gerald and Leona (Anderson) Bennett of Northville, NY.
Gerald “Jerry” graduated from Aspinwall High School in Toledo, OH in 1945. He enlisted in the Navy at 17 and served two terms in WWII and the Korean War. He attended Albany Business School and operated a TV sales and appliance store in Mayfield, NY with his dad.
While working as a salesman for the Jewel T Company in 1952, he met and married Joanne English. They had five children and moved to Corinth, NY in 1962 where he ran a small TV and appliance store then became the proprietor of TV Bennett Furniture until 1980.
Divorced in 1977, he sold his business and traveled to San Antonio, TX where he met Brenda Calderone and married in 1997. He served as Secretary of the Nat W. Washer Masonic Lodge in San Antonio and in 2019, was honored with a Golden Trowel Award for his humanitarian contributions to the community.
Known for his upbeat nature and generosity, he was deeply loved by his children who will always remember his beautiful mind, humor and belief to live life to the fullest.
Jerry is survived by his brother, Charles Bennett; and children: Mickey Bennett, Carol Lillegard, Susan Sciarretta, Janis Tucker and Terry Bennett. He was predeceased by his wives. He leaves behind several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations are recommended to the American Cancer Society or to a charity of choice. Funeral/Celebration of Life will be at Northville Funeral Services, 401 Bridge Street, Northville, NY on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2002 at 11 a.m.
