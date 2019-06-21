{{featured_button_text}}

May 31, 1944—June 15, 2019

GLENS FALLS — Gerald, “Gerry” Waghorn Jr., 75, passed away on June 15, 2019. He was born in Schenectady, on May 31, 1944, to Frances and Gerald Waghorn.

Graduating from St. Peter’s Academy (now Saratoga Central Catholic High School), in 1962, Gerry proudly enlisted in the U.S. Navy. He served for 14 years. Among his duty assignments was a tour aboard the USS Boston, Guided Missile Cruiser, in the Mediterranean Sea. After his enlistment, he remained an active member of several Navy veteran organizations. Gerry was also a member of the American Legion.

Starting a second career, he began a 25-year term in the Warren County Sheriff’s Department. Following retirement, Gerry worked at the Hyde Museum for four years as a security guard.

“Generous to a fault,” Gerry was an ongoing contributor to many charities around the country. His many friends, including former inmates, visited Gerry often.

Gerry was predeceased by his parents; his brother, Richard; and his wife, Brenda.

He is survived by his sister, Shirley Ebert (David, deceased) and brother, David (Susan) Waghorn; nieces, Melissa Waghorn and Julie Briscoe (Sean); nephews, Gary Ebert and Brian Waghorn (Christine); as well as several great-nieces and nephews.

Contributions in Gerald’s name may be made to the charity of one’s choice.

Calling hours will be from 3 to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 23, at Baker’s Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, June 24, at The Church of St. Peter, 241 Broadway, Saratoga Springs, with the Rev. Thomas H. Chevalier officiating.

Burial with military honors will follow at the Gerald. B. H. Solomon, Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville

Condolences can be sent directly to the funeral home or though www.bakerfuneralhome.com.

