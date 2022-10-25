Sept. 22, 1945—Oct. 21, 2022

GANSEVOORT — Gerald Brian Centerbar, 77, passed away on Friday, October 21, 2022, at Saratoga Hospital surrounded by his loving family.

Born on September 22, 1945, in South Glens Falls, he was the son of the late Truman and Ida (French) Centerbar.

For 40-plus years, Gerald worked at Irving Tissue until his retirement.

On September 2, 1966, Gerald married the love of his life, Mary Raimo, in Corinth First Presbyterian Church.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, traveling to New Hampshire and Maine with his wife. In more recent years he enjoyed watching the wildlife from his house. For many years, Gerald coached and managed youth baseball, mentoring many kids about the game.

In addition to his parents, Gerald was predeceased by his siblings: Eleanor (Gene) Springer, Dorothy (Ken) Gregory, David and Donald Centerbar.

Left to cherish his memory include his wife of 56 years, Mary; his children: Christine L. Brennan and her husband, Kevin, Gerald S. Centerbar and his wife, Jodi, Thomas B. Centerbar and his significant other, Joanne Maxim; his grandchildren: Michael and David Brennan, Ashley Centerbar, Thomas “TJ” Centerbar; his sister-in-law, Margaret Centerbar; his brothers-in-law: Eugene and James Raimo; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Friends may call from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main Street, South Glens Falls, NY 12803.

A funeral Service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 27, 2022, at the funeral home.

A graveside service will be conducted following the funeral service at Southside Cemetery in South Glens Falls.

Memorial donations in Gerald’s memory can be to Saratoga County Animal Shelter, 6010 County Farm Road, Ballston Spa, NY 12020.

To leave online condolences please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.