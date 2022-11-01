Dec. 12, 1939—Oct. 28, 2022

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — Gerald Ash, age 82, of South Glens Falls, passed away at Fort Hudson Nursing Home on Friday, October 28, 2022.

Born on December 12, 1939, in Gloversville, NY, he was the son of the late Clarence and Helen (Akeley) Ash.

Gerald attended South Glens Falls High School and graduated in 1957. Shortly after graduation, he served in the National Guard for six years. On November 11, 1962, he married Launa Mooso in South Glens Falls.

Gerald enjoyed camping, fishing with his wife, and horses, especially his horse Sandy. Gerald’s family was very important to him, and he loved to spend time with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He was great at fixing anything, including plumbing, electrical, or any type of home repair. Gerald was a jack of all trades.

Left to cherish his memory include his wife of 60 years, Launa Ash; his children: Sherri (George) Mound and Terri-Jo (Jeff) Ash-Nicholson; his brother, Clyde (Linda) Ash; and sister, Brenda (Bernard) Wood; his grandchildren: Justin Mound, Aaron (Meagan) Mound, Hillary Mound, Ashton (Greg) Randles, Jared Nicholson; four great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

At the request of Gerald, there will be no calling hours.

Services will be private at the convenience of the family.

Donations in Gerald’s memory can be made to Fort Hudson Nursing Home, 319 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY, 12828 and Glens Falls Hospital Foundation, c/o Center of Excellence for Alzheimer’s Disease, 126 South Street, Glens Falls, NY 12801.

Arrangements are in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls, NY 12803. To leave online condolences, please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.