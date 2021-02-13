Oct. 28, 1938—Feb. 5, 2021

QUEENSBURY—Georgios D. Anthis, 82, of Wilson Street, passed away, Friday, February 5, 2021 after a brief illness. Born in Kalimeri anoi, Evvoia, Greece on October 28, 1938 Georgios was the son of the late Dimitrios and Melpomene Anthis.

Georgios married Roseann Fazzino in Brooklyn, on December 15, 1962. Later he opened Evia Motors in 1978 in Glens Falls and worked as an automotive technician. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and spending time with family. George was an extraordinary man who lived an extraordinary life and will be missed by many.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Roseann Anthis; children: William (Cynthia) Anthis, James (Anne) Anthis, Christina (Jay) Lorance; grandchildren: Alexis, Zachary, Dimitri, Devon, Troy, Nicholas, and Carson; also several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Calling hours will be held private to the family at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804.

In loving memory of Georgios D. Anthis contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association at Pine West Plaza (Building 4, Suite 405), Washington Ave Ext., Albany, NY 12205.

Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.