Sept. 29, 1955—June 12, 2023

HADLEY — Georgianna P. Parker, 67, of Rockwell St., passed away suddenly, Monday, June 12, 2023, at her home.

Born on Sept. 29, 1955, in Yonkers, she was the daughter of the late Donald and Marcia (Roop) Parker. She was a 1973 graduate of Glens Falls High School and attended SUNY Plattsburgh.

Georgie owned and operated Parker’s Pooches and Hadley Laundromat for 20 years. She enjoyed music, camping, spending time with friends, mathematics, sudoku and had a special place in her heart for animals.

She was a dedicated volunteer at Rockwell Falls Presbyterian, Maxfield Food Pantry and Serendipity Thrift Shop, and Hadley Business Association.

Georgie was a loving, unique family girl who loved nothing more than spending time with family and friends. She was always ready for an adventure. She was a free spirit who absolutely loved music and was able to quote any musical information or history. You knew that when you were spending time with Georgie, you would be having fun! She gave a lot of love to all in her life, especially family and animals. She was loved by all who knew her.

She was predeceased by her parents and siblings: Donald Parker, and Christopher Parker, two brothers-in-law: Chuck Curthoys and Joe Izzo.

Survivors include her siblings: Priscilla Curthoys of Johnstown, Norma Izzo of Lake George, Susan (John) Moor of Millneck, NY, Cynthia (John) Martin of Lake George, Charles Parker of Esperance, NY, Marcia (Richard Rosoff) Queensbury, Elizabeth Ciganek of Parkville, MD, Emily (Joe) Petersen; her stepmother, Elizabeth Parker of Rensselaer; her aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Georgie’s dearest, lifelong, oldest, friend was, Terri Fisher; as well as her devoted friends: Lisa Willis and Gary Older.

Friends may call Saturday, June 17, 2023 from 2-4 p.m. at Brewer Funeral Home, Inc., 24 Church St., Lake Luzerne.

Funeral services will be conducted immediately following the services at the funeral home.

Flowers will be welcomed as they gave Georgie great joy.

To express online condolences, please visit www.brewermillerfuneralhomes.com.