July 3, 1945—Nov. 8, 2021

QUEENSBURY — Georgiana M. Myers, 76, of Queensbury, NY passed away on Monday, November 8, 2021, in the family home after a long battle with pulmonary disease.

Georgiana is survived by her sister, Shirley Snow of Virginia; her daughter, Theresa Bush (Steve Bush) of Florida; grandchildren: Nikkia Miklos (Anthony Miklos); great-grandson Revan Miklos of Florida; Tia Bush of Florida; son, Mark Myers of Queensbury, (Laura Hagstrand); granddaughter, Gabriella Myers of Glens Falls; daughter, Malinda Kemble (Jack Kemble) of Queensbury; grandsons: Shaun Kemble, great-grandsons: Joshua and Jaxson Kemble of Mechanicville; Damon Gray of Lake Luzerne; Hunter Gray of Troy; Hayden Gray of Queensbury; Holdyn Gray of Queensbury; granddaughter, Sarah Kemble of Queensbury; daughter, Kim Krug (Mark Krug) of Glens Falls; granddaughters: Deanna Krug-Della Ratta (Marzio Della Ratta) of Glens Falls, Christi Krug of Glens Falls; daughter, Christine St. John of Lake Luzerne; grandson, Anthony Bradley of Lake Luzerne; granddaughter, Brianna McMahon (William McMahon); great-grandchildren, Oliver and Violet McMahon of Lake Luzerne. Lifelong best friend, Rose Wadsworth of Glens Falls. She is preceded in death by parents, George W. Stewart and Theresa Martindale; late husband Martin L. Myers, and the love of her life, Kenneth F. St. John.

Georgianna was born on July 3, 1945, in Glens Falls, NY. She graduated from Glens Falls High school in 1964. She went on to work for 36 years as a lace winder for Native Textiles until her retirement.

Georgiana enjoyed bingo, gardening, ceramics, hosting family BBQs and holiday dinners, bowling, and computer games. Georgianna’s greatest love was her family, and she was our glue. She was an exceptional grandmother and thrived on being a central figure in her grandchildren’s lives. All her children were proud to call her mom even when opinionated and stubborn with them. Through Georgianna, her family and friends learned what true resilience and perseverance was. She had intense strength and compassion; her doors were always open, she kept many bellies full, and always had an ear and advice to lend. Her departure leaves us broken-hearted.

A graveside service will take place Wednesday, November 17 at 11 a.m. at the Pine View Cemetery in Queensbury.

A celebration of life for Georgianna will follow service at the home of Deanna and Marzio Della Ratta, in Glens Falls.

The family asks that donations be sent to High Peaks Hospice, the American Lung Association, and the COPD Foundation in lieu of flowers.

