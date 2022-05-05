April 21, 1930—Sept. 28, 2021

PORT ORANGE, FL/GLENS FALLS — Georgia (Pandelis) Drellos, 91, of Port Orange, FL and Glens Falls, NY passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Sept. 28, 2021. She was born in Milwaukee, WI on April 21, 1930, the daughter of the late Magdaline and Alec Pandelis. In 1947, at the age of 17 years old, she married Christ Drellos, moved to Glens Falls and started Sanitary Sewer Service.

She was predeceased by her husband Christ and her brother Peter.

Left to cherish her memory include her two sisters: Audrey Mostrous (Al) and Ellen Raftis; her daughters Madaline Drellos and Cristina Friedman (Michael); her sons Daniel Drellos and George Drellos (Dawn); her grandchildren: Nichola Cone, Paul Usher (Susie), Brandon Drellos, Andrew Drellos, Cristopher Drellos, Alexandria Ceci, Nicholas Drellos, Christsonthy Drellos, Athena Drellos, Demetrios Drellos, James Friedman, and Max Friedman; Her great-grandchildren: Matthew Cone, Alexis Cone, and Nicholas Usher; along with many nieces and nephews.

At Georgia’s request there will be no calling hours.

Services and burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Memorial donations in Georgia’s memory can be made to Saint George Antiochian Orthodox Church, 55 Main St., South Glens Falls, NY 12803.

Funeral arrangements are under the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls, NY 12803.