Georgia H. Bebee

Dec. 22, 1929 - Sept. 6, 2021

WEST RUPERT — Georgia H. Bebee, 91, of West Rupert, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 6, 2021, at her residence.

Our Mom was born December 22, 1929 in Wells, VT. She was the daughter of the late George and Lena (Batease) Hadaway.

She attended school in Rupert/West Rupert. As an adult, she worked at the Mary McClellan Hospital in Cambridge, NY before going to work for Sherwood Medical in Argyle as a printer, retiring in the 1990's after 27 years of service.

She attended the Church of Christ in West Rupert and was a member of the Rupert Leisures. She loved sitting on her front porch watching the traffic go by. She liked reading fiction novels, going for walks, baking treats for and spending time with her family and a few close friends. She especially enjoyed the festivities of Rupert Old Home Days every August and going for drives, which hopefully included a stop for lunch at one of her favorite restaurants.