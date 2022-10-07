April 11, 1953—Oct. 5, 2022
BARNSTEAD, NH — Georgia Ann Ball, 69, passed away peacefully at home on Oct. 5, 2022. Born April 11, 1953, Georgia was the daughter of the late Charles and Doris (Bates) Young.
Georgia was a lifetime resident of Glens Falls/Queensbury, before moving to live with her son and family in Barnstead, NH in May of 2019.
Georgia spent much of her professional life as a caregiver for others, providing her with much fulfillment. She ran a day care business for 15 years from her home, helping raise and nurture many children that she was still close to as they became adults. Georgia retired from CWI in 2019 after almost 10 years of caring for people of differing abilities.
Georgia was also the driving force for a business that was known as one of the premier deer processors in the area. She loved the ocean, the White Rocks on the Hudson, camping, swimming, a good book, movies with her grandchildren, dinner with her friends, as well as spending time with her entire family.
Besides her parents, Georgia was predeceased by her sister, Jean (Young) Hull and brother, Michael Young.
Georgia is survived by her children: Nick and wife Sara Esperti and Marie (Esperti) Walther; sister, Margie (Young) Guy; grandchildren: Anthony Guastamachio, Drew Walther, Max Walther, Daniel Esperti; as well as many nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Ambrosia Diner in Queensbury on Saturday, Oct. 22, 2022 from 1-4 p.m.
