May 27, 1927—Aug. 30, 2021
HUDSON FALLS — Georgette Morin, 94, of Washburn Drive, passed away at her home on Monday, August 30, 2021
Born May 27, 1927 in St. George, Quebec, she was the daughter of the late Jean and Rose Anna (Poulin) Gagnon.
On September 11, 1954, she married Gerard C. Morin in St. George, Quebec. Gerard passed away on January 14, 2019 after 64 wonderful years of marriage
A communicant of St. Mary’s/St. Paul’s Church in Hudson Falls, in her younger years, she was active in the St. Anne’s Sodality.
Georgette worked as a cafeteria worker for the Hudson Falls Central School for 20 years. Her faith and family were very important to her. Georgette was a doting grandmother, a kind and loving neighbor and friend.
Her enjoyments included her grandchildren, great grandchildren, needlepoint, music and flowers, especially roses.
In addition to her parents and husband, five sisters and five brothers died before her.
She is survived by her daughter, Lina Palmer and her husband, Jon of Hudson Falls, her two grandchildren, Brian Palmer (Kacie) of Brookline, Mass. and Amy Catalfamo (Anthony) of Burnt Hills, her great grandchildren, Anthony, Alexander and Amelia Catalfamo; her sister, Miss Cordelia Gagnon of Maine; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
There will be no calling hours.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Saturday, September 4, 2021, at St. Mary’s/St. Paul’s Church, on the park, in Hudson Falls.
The Rite of Committal will follow at St. Paul’s Cemetery, in the town of Kingsbury.
Pall bearers will be Jonathan Palmer, Brian Palmer, Anthony Catalfamo, Rick Jarvis, Dan Giroux and Mike Matriccino.
The family would like to thank Mary Stein, ANP, the nurses and aides from High Peaks Hospice, her caregiver Crystal, JoAnn and her team for being with her during the nights for the past month and her friends, Evie and Corlie, for all the care and compassion given to Georgette.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorials in Georgette’s memory, be made to the American Cancer Society, 1 Penny Lane, Latham, NY 12110.
Online condolences may be left by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.
