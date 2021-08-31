May 27, 1927—Aug. 30, 2021

HUDSON FALLS — Georgette Morin, 94, of Washburn Drive, passed away at her home on Monday, August 30, 2021

Born May 27, 1927 in St. George, Quebec, she was the daughter of the late Jean and Rose Anna (Poulin) Gagnon.

On September 11, 1954, she married Gerard C. Morin in St. George, Quebec. Gerard passed away on January 14, 2019 after 64 wonderful years of marriage

A communicant of St. Mary’s/St. Paul’s Church in Hudson Falls, in her younger years, she was active in the St. Anne’s Sodality.

Georgette worked as a cafeteria worker for the Hudson Falls Central School for 20 years. Her faith and family were very important to her. Georgette was a doting grandmother, a kind and loving neighbor and friend.

Her enjoyments included her grandchildren, great grandchildren, needlepoint, music and flowers, especially roses.

In addition to her parents and husband, five sisters and five brothers died before her.