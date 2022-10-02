June 6, 1961—May 28, 2022

WARRENSBURG — George W. Zura, 60, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, May 28, 2022.

Born June 6, 1961, in Hackensack, NJ. He was the son of George A. and Frances A. (Lategano) Zura.

George grew up in New Milford, NJ and graduated from Bergen County Vocational and Technical High School in Hackensack, NJ. He started his own construction company but eventually ventured off into the computer field, working as a Manager of Data Integrations at AmerisourceBergen for many years. His love of computers started early in life, having built his first computer in his teens.

George was a loving son and brother, who enjoyed skeet shooting, sporting clays, target shooting, motorcycle riding, woodworking, computer programming, skiing, snowmobiling, fishing, boating and watching movies.

George loved the outdoors and the woodsy life. He was an avid fisherman on Lake George and was constantly searching for the hot spots and right bait. He moved to the North Country and built his own cabin and furniture using material he milled. This was a testament to the fact that he was talented with his hands and had an inventive mind. He was always learning something new and was a true woodsman, a gifted craftsman and carpenter.

He was an active member of the American Motorcyclist Association, Ham Radio Club, North Warren Trailblazers, Johnstown Rifle & Pistol Club, and the NRA, and went shooting at least once a week. George was also an accomplished motorcycle enthusiast and had just returned from a dual-purpose ride with friends before he passed.

In addition to his father, George was predeceased by his grandparents: Anna and Angelo “Charlie” Lategano and Lillian and August Zura; uncles: Charles and Ronald Lategano; Wally the cat and Vern the rooster.

Those left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Cheryl of NJ; mother, Frances Zura of Queensbury; sisters: Patricia Zura of HI and Marianne Zura of East Springfield, NY; many cousins; as well as many friends in the North Country who spent countless hours with him dining, shooting, riding, and woodworking.

At the family’s request, there were no services.

The family wishes to extend a sincere thank you to all those who have expressed their condolences and his dear friends who have helped to put him to rest with a meaningful memorial.

Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.