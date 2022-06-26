Aug. 13, 1925—June 23, 2022

WARRENSBURG — George W. Sprague Jr., 96, son of the late George and Aileen Sprague, passed away peacefully June 23, 2022 with his loving family by his side.

George was born in Warrensburg, NY on Aug. 13, 1925. George joined the Army on April 15, 1944 serving his country. George also served in Hawaii during that time as a medical aidman at the 219 General Hospital. George received an honorable discharge receiving the American Service Medal, Asiatic-Pacific Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal and the World War II Victory Medal. George married Elaine D. Sprague on Sept. 23, 1947. George joined the Warrensburg Fire Department on May 7, 1959 serving many years. He worked for the town of Warrensburg for 20 years, later moving onto the Warren County Highway Department where he retired after 21 years.

Besides his parents, George is predeceased by his wife, Elaine Sprague; son, Georgie Sprague; daughter, Rebecca Greenwood; son-in-law, Mack Greenwood; sisters: Louise Hall and Barbara Ward.

Left to cherish his memories are his sons: Jerry Sprague and his wife, Maureen, Kevin and Mike Sprague; his daughter, Lori Combs and her husband, Scott; his grandchildren: Terry Combs and wife Laura, Courtney Sprague and her companion, Jeremy Coon, Kristin Lamb, Phillip Greenwood and his companion, Courtney Irwin, David Greenwood, and Brandon Combs and his fiance, Reagan Kelley; his adopted granddaughter, Doni Lyn Smith; nine great-grandchildren; sister, Beverly Sullivan; several nieces; and nephews; including a very special niece, who was like a daughter to him, Joann Dick; long-time friend and adopted son, Pete Corlew.

Friends may call on George’s family from 2 p.m.-4 p.m., Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at the Alexander Funeral Home, 3809 Main St., Warrensburg. A memorial service will be conducted at 4 p.m. with a burial to follow at Warrensburg Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Fund.

