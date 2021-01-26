Dec. 2, 1948—Jan. 23, 2021
BOLTON LANDING—George W. Moffitt, 72, of Padanarum Road, passed away peacefully, Saturday, January 23, 2021 at Glens Falls Hospital following a courageous battle with cancer. Born December 2, 1948 in Glens Falls, he was the son of the late Elwin and Rosetta (Hill) Moffitt.
On February 24, 1968 he married the love of his life Mabel “Arlene” Belden.
George was a lifelong resident of the area and worked as an equipment operator for the Town of Bolton Highway Department for 25 years, retiring in 2009.
Following his retirement, he enjoyed hunting, camping, and fishing. He loved spending time with his family (including his camp family) and taking many vacations to Florida.
Besides his parents, he is predeceased by his beloved wife, Arlene Moffitt; siblings, Elizabeth Belden, Ethel Hayes, Wilma Eldridge, June Potter, Alice (Belden) Prosser, and David Moffitt.
He is survived by one son, George Moffitt Jr.; one special nephew, Timothy Belden, all of Bolton Landing; his brother, Harold Moffitt and his wife, Susan of Warrensburg; longtime friend, caregiver, and cousin, Brenda Monroe of Queensbury; as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Friends may call on George’s family from 2 to 4 pm, Thursday, January 28, 2021, at the Alexander Funeral Home, 3809 Main St., Warrensburg.
A funeral service to celebrate his life will immediately follow the visitation at 4 pm at the funeral home.
Burial will be conducted in the spring in Bolton Rural Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the American Cancer Society.
Please visit www.alexanderfh.net for online guest book, condolences, and directions.
