July 11, 1947 — Dec. 15, 2019
GRANVILLE — On Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, George W. Harbeson Jr., loving husband, father, grandfather and brother, went home to God at the age of 72.
George was born on July 11, 1947 in Teaneck, New Jersey to Helen and George W. Harbeson Sr. He proudly served his country in the Army from 1968-1971 and was stationed in Vietnam and Germany.
After the Army, he worked for several companies, but found his forever job at General Electric in Waterford as a pipefitter where he worked for 26 years.
He married Kathleen Russell on July 6, 1968. They were married for 23 years and had three children.
On May 22, 1999, he married Carol Harbeson. They had 20 years together which was just too short but was filled with love, adventure and laughter.
George was preceded in death by his parents, Helen and George W Harbeson Sr. He is survived by his loving wife, Carol; his children, Kymberley and Rajiv Seth, George Harbeson III and his partner Mary Helen Colvin and Jonathan Harbeson and his partner Meghan Bevins.
He is also survived by his beautiful grandchildren, Meghan Mead. Austin Mayo, Katrina Harbeson, Caleb Harbeson, Amelia Seth and Isabella Harbeson.
He leaves behind three sisters, Pat and David Sims, Helene Harbeson and Mary and Tom Messore; as well as cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
George was such a big presence for many people...his death leaves a large hole in the hearts and lives of those who knew him well.
Friends may call from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 123 Main St., Argyle.
A funeral Mass will be conducted at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 23, at St. Mary’s Church, 23 Bulkley Ave., Granville.
Rite of Committal will follow the funeral Mass at 1:30 p.m. at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville, with full military honors.
Memorial donations in George’s memory can be made to the Disabled American Veterans Stratton V.A. Hospital, 113 Holland Ave., Albany, NY 12208.
To view George’s Book of Memories and post online condolences please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.
