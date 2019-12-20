July 11, 1947 — Dec. 15, 2019

GRANVILLE — On Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, George W. Harbeson Jr., loving husband, father, grandfather and brother, went home to God at the age of 72.

George was born on July 11, 1947 in Teaneck, New Jersey to Helen and George W. Harbeson Sr. He proudly served his country in the Army from 1968-1971 and was stationed in Vietnam and Germany.

After the Army, he worked for several companies, but found his forever job at General Electric in Waterford as a pipefitter where he worked for 26 years.

He married Kathleen Russell on July 6, 1968. They were married for 23 years and had three children.

On May 22, 1999, he married Carol Harbeson. They had 20 years together which was just too short but was filled with love, adventure and laughter.

George was preceded in death by his parents, Helen and George W Harbeson Sr. He is survived by his loving wife, Carol; his children, Kymberley and Rajiv Seth, George Harbeson III and his partner Mary Helen Colvin and Jonathan Harbeson and his partner Meghan Bevins.

He is also survived by his beautiful grandchildren, Meghan Mead. Austin Mayo, Katrina Harbeson, Caleb Harbeson, Amelia Seth and Isabella Harbeson.