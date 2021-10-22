Nov. 25, 1937—Oct. 19, 2021

SCHUYLERVILLE — George W. Grooznack, Sr., 83, a lifetime resident of Quaker Springs, passed away Tuesday, October 19, 2021 at The Teresian House in Albany, NY.

Born November 25, 1937 in Mechanicville, NY he was the son of the late William and Elizabeth (Soroka) Grooznack.

George was a Dairy Farmer and operated the family farm with his wife, Josephine, in Quaker Springs for many years. He also drove a school bus for Schuylerville Central School for 52 years. He was a former member of the Quaker Springs Fire Department and was a communicant of Notre Dame-Visitation Church. He loved to cook, garden, and attend auction sales. After he retired from farming, he enjoyed helping the neighboring farms.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Josephine Grooznack, on January 12, 1991.

Survivors include his son, George (Cheryl) Grooznack, Jr. of Schuylerville; daughter, Kathleen (David) Barss of Greenfield Center; sister, Eileen (Charles) Gerardi of Stillwater; five grandchildren: James Grooznack (Laura), Bonnie (Steve) Schultz, and Edward Grooznack (Amanda), Kyle Barss and Kayla Barss; three great-grandsons: Cody Grooznack, John and Jeremiah Schultz; dear friend and companion, Nancy Dermott of Schuylerville; as well as several cousins, nieces and nephews.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 23, 2021 at Notre Dame-Visitation Church in Schuylerville.

Burial will follow in St. Peter’s Cemetery, Stillwater.

Friends may call from 9:00-10:30 a.m. Saturday morning at Flynn Bros. Inc. Funeral Home, 13 Gates Ave., Schuylerville, NY 12871 prior to the funeral service.

The family would like to thank the staff at the Teresian House in Albany for the care given to George.

Memorials can be made in his memory to the Alzheimer’s Assoc., 4 Pine West Plaza, Suite 405, Albany, NY 12205.

Online remembrances can be made at www.flynnbrosinc.com.