George W. Conlon

FORT EDWARD — George W. Conlon passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, May 6, 2022.

George married the love of his life, Donna (Anderson) Conlon on February 10, 1963. Over 50 years of love they enjoyed trips to the ocean, motorcycle rides, hunting, fishing, and camping. Beloved wife and mother, Donna passed away on January 15, 2013. He enjoyed very much spending time with their children and grandchildren, always and now forever, cheering them on through life. He was and always will be their biggest fan. He was always full of praise and love for each and every one of them.

George proudly worked at Decora in Fort Edward for over 40 years. During that time, he obtained his Electrical degree, graduating with honors.

George was an avid hunter and fisherman. His family always enjoyed hearing about his great adventures. He was also a huge Yankees fan.

George and his family were also blessed with his significant other Eleanor "Lenny" Wagner. George and Lenny enjoyed long car rides in the convertible, winters in Florida, and sitting together watching Wheel of Fortune, Gun Smoke and the Yankees. They were very fortunate to have each other to share all the good days and to comfort each other during the very difficult times. We cannot thank Lenny and her daughter Sherrie enough for all their love and support through the years and during his illness.

George loved life. He was always looking for a new adventure and living every day to the fullest. George was always on the go. He often told us not to worry, he was as strong as an ox, and he proved it. George loved people. He was genuine, generous, and kind, making friends everywhere he went. We hit the jackpot with George W. - "the biggins", as he would say. He will be greatly missed.

George was predeceased by his wife Donna; his mother Sadie Merrill; his grandmother, Permelia Jordan; his siblings, Linda, Ronald, Kenny, David and Leo; his friend, (Lenny's son) Kelly; and his longtime friends Frankie and Pat.

Left to cherish his memory are his significant other, Eleanor "Lenny" Wagner; his best friend and biggest fan throughout life, his brother Bobby (Donna) Conlon; George's children: Trace (MaryAnn), Chris (Dawn), Matt (Cindy) and his favorite daughter Sandra (Mike) LaRose; Lenny's daughters: Sherrie and Doreen Collins; George's siblings: Bob (Donna) Conlon, Roger (Andrea) Merrill, Timmy (Marie) Merrill , Sally (Steve) Ashline, Harvey (Ruth) Merrill, Judy (Stanley) Welch. George was also a very proud Papa to his 11 grandchildren: Crystal (Steven), Ashley (Billy), Samantha, Ben, Nikolas, Jake, Ariana, Christopher, Joe, Alizabeth and Matthew; and his three great-grandchildren: Steven, Alexis and Luke.

Arrangements are under the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward and are private and at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to C.R. Wood Cancer Center c/o Glens Falls Hospital Foundation, 126 South Street, Glens Falls, NY 12801.

George's family wishes to extend our gratitude to the staff at Glens Falls Hospital and the staff of the Community Hospice of Saratoga.