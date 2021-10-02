Aug. 31, 1933—Sept. 28, 2021

CLIFTON PARK — George V. Pawlowski, 88, formerly of Clifton Park, passed away Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at the Southwestern Vermont Medical Center in Bennington, VT.

Born August 31, 1933 in Buffalo, NY, he was the son of the late Victor and Genevieve (Michalski) Pawlowski.

George graduated from East High School in Buffalo and received his Associate’s Degree in Applied Science from SUNY Buffalo. He earned his Professional Engineering Degree and also his Master’s of Business at SUNY Buffalo.

He had worked for the Town of Cheektowaga and in 1962, he began working for New York Telephone, which became Verizon. George retired in 1992 as a Manager of Special Services.

George lived in Buffalo and moved to Clifton Park in 1977 where he resided until 2014 when he moved to Cambridge.

George was a member of St. Edward the Confessor Church in Clifton Park. He volunteered at the Clifton Park-Halfmoon Public Library, at CAPTAIN in Clifton Park, SCORE in Albany and the Special Olympics.

He served on the board of directors for the Friends of Clifton Park-Halfmoon Public Library and was a charter member of the Steuben Athletic Club in Albany.