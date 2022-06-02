Feb. 22, 1939—May 24, 2022

MUNSONVILLE, NH — George Thompson Walton Jr. (Tom), 83, passed away on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at his home on Granite Lake, surrounded by his loving family. Born in Keene Valley, NY, on Feb. 22, 1939, he was the son of George Thompson Walton, Sr. and Mazie (Sayre) Walton.

He graduated from Johnsburg Central School in North Creek and SUNY Plattsburgh. He was an expert skier and met his wife, Judy, on the slopes. During the Vietnam conflict, Tom served in the Air Force as a navigator on B-52s. He completed 85 missions in support of US troops.

Tom taught for 30 years at Sanford Street School in Glens Falls, NY. He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Glens Falls and served on the board of the YMCA. He spent summers at Camp Dudley in Westport, NY, as a camper, leader, and staff member. At Dudley, he taught sailing, canoeing and water safety and was recognized with a 50 year pin for his dedication.

In retirement, he was an enthusiastic fan at his grandsons’ sports events and musical concerts. Tom also enjoyed traveling and spending summers on Granite Lake in Stoddard, NH. He later relocated to Granite Lake full time.

In addition to his loving wife, Tom is survived by his son, Derek Walton of Munsonville, NH, his wife, Christine and their sons: Ryan, Nick and Johnny; and by his daughter, Debbie Collins, of Queensbury, NY, and her husband, Daniel and their sons: Kevin, Sean and Danny. He is also survived by his brother, Richard Walton and his sister-in-law, Janet of Schuylerville, NY, and their children: Rebecca, Seth, Sarah and Bethany.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial gift may be made in Tom’s memory to Camp Dudley’s Scholarship Fund (www.campdudley.org).