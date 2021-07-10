George Richard Sutliff

June 5, 1925 – July 8, 2021

HADLEY — George Sutliff passed away on Thursday, July 8, 2021 at the home of his son and daughter-in-law in Albion, NY, surrounded by three generations of loving family members.

George was born on June 5, 1925, the fifth of eight sons, to Isaiah and Josephine Woodcock Sutliff in Day, NY. He was a graduate of Hadley-Luzerne Central School and a veteran of the US Army having served in the Pacific during World War 2. Following his honorable discharge from the Army, he went to work at International Paper Company in Corinth, NY, where he worked for more than 40 years retiring in 1987.

He met Edna Stearns, who was to become his first wife, on a blind date and they eloped on June 25, 1948. They had two children and lived on South Shore Road in Hadley until Edna’s passing on October 30, 1969 after 21 years of marriage.

On June 23, 1973 he married his second wife, Janet Straight Pritchard. Together they raised her two daughters. George always thought of them as his own children. Janet passed away on June 13, 2013 after 40 years of marriage. George was her dedicated caregiver during the many years of Janet’s illness.