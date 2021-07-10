George Richard Sutliff

June 5, 1925 – July 8, 2021
HADLEY — George Sutliff passed away on Thursday, July 8, 2021 at the home of his son and daughter-in-law in Albion, NY, surrounded by three generations of loving family members.
George was born on June 5, 1925, the fifth of eight sons, to Isaiah and Josephine Woodcock Sutliff in Day, NY. He was a graduate of Hadley-Luzerne Central School and a veteran of the US Army having served in the Pacific during World War 2. Following his honorable discharge from the Army, he went to work at International Paper Company in Corinth, NY, where he worked for more than 40 years retiring in 1987.
He met Edna Stearns, who was to become his first wife, on a blind date and they eloped on June 25, 1948. They had two children and lived on South Shore Road in Hadley until Edna’s passing on October 30, 1969 after 21 years of marriage.
On June 23, 1973 he married his second wife, Janet Straight Pritchard. Together they raised her two daughters. George always thought of them as his own children. Janet passed away on June 13, 2013 after 40 years of marriage. George was her dedicated caregiver during the many years of Janet’s illness.
George was an active outdoorsman, hunting and fishing, and planting a large garden. In the evening he loved sitting outside on the porch. In high school he played baseball and he was a lifelong fan of the New York Yankees, rarely missing a game especially once they were televised! He loved music, primarily country & western, and was an excellent singer and dancer. His attendance at square dances was legendary and he was the master of the “jig”, a tribute to his Irish heritage. He last danced the jig at his 80th birthday party.
George was predeceased by his parents, both wives and his seven brothers: Clarence, Miles, John, Bernard, Ernest, Walter and Donald. He was also predeceased by his grandson Daniell Kruger and grandson-in-law Neil Loadholt.
He is survived by his children, Susan Sutliff McCoy (Larry Greenberg) George Sutliff (Susan), Lisa Devine (Phil), and Lynette Pritchard. He is also survived by his grandchildren: Renee Primer (Charles), Zachary Sutliff (Tanya Spearance), Heather Loadholt, Greg Kruger (Lisa), Lyndsey Chastain (Sam), and Stephen Devine (Stephanie). George is survived by 14 great-grandchildren who were very precious to him and brought great joy into his later years. Other survivors include his sisters-in-law Eula Sutliff, Audrey Sutliff, and Bernadette Sutliff and several nieces and nephews.
Friends may call Sunday from 4-7 p .m. at Brewer Funeral Home, Inc., 24 Church St., Lake Luzerne.
