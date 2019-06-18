February 29, 1932 — June 4, 2019
GRANVILLE — Our Dad, George R. Morehouse, 87 (21 ¾), passed to a better place on June 4, 2019 at his home on County Route 23 (Slyboro Road), following a short illness.
He was born in Granville on Feb. 29, 1932, the son of George D. (Bill) and Lena (Aldous) Morehouse.
Dad grew up on Slyboro Road. He attended Granville schools. He went to the one-room schoolhouse on Slyboro Road. In the winter, our Dad and aunt, Edna, would take their sleds to school. There was a point on the way home from school, where they could jump on their sleds and make it most of the way home.
Dad graduated from Granville High School in 1951. He then served in Germany in the U.S. Army from 1953-54. He married our Mom, Eleanor Bassett, on April 30, 1955 in North Argyle.
He was a dairy farmer for several years and drove the milk truck route as well. He worked at Telescope while still running the farm. After retiring from farming, he was employed at Sandon, which later became Norton Sealants, from 1966-1993.
Dad enjoyed competing at area fairs with his team of pulling ponies, Peanut and Dicky. This was a family event. There were also many fun snowmobile adventures with the family.
After our Mom and Dad retired in 1993, they enjoyed traveling in their camper. They also liked going on Senior Citizen trips. Retirement allowed Dad time to develop an interest in collecting and restoring antique tractors, trucks and cars.
George was predeceased by his parents; a brother-in-law, Nelson Briggs; a son, Bob; and his beloved wife, Eleanor.
Survivors are his children, Dave, Charles “Chip” and his wife, Crystal, and Deb. He was blessed with three grandchildren, Joe (Wendy), Eric (Ashley) and Chip; great-grandchildren, Tori, Joe and Toby Joe; and great-great-grandson, Maxwell. Dad is also survived by his sister, Edna Briggs; a brother-in-law, Arba Bassett (Donna); his aunts, Edith Tatko and Ruth Washburne; in addition to many nieces, nephews and cousins. He will be missed by his four legged-friends, Mittens and Tiggerette.
The family would like to thank his caregivers, Penny Curtis, Katrina McLaughlin, Patti Dube and Cindy Swan, as well as family members who helped so much in so many ways. We would like to say thank you to all who supported us with visits, texts, phone calls and memories during our Dad’s illness and after his passing.
Donations in his name to: Adirondack Save a Stray, 4880 SR 9N, Corinth, NY 12822 would be appreciated, or the charity of one’s choice.
Friends and family are invited to a casual celebration of our Dad’s life at noon Saturday, June 22, at his home at 1874 County Route 23 in Granville.
Arrangements were entrusted to the Robert M. King Funeral Home.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.