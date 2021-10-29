March 3, 1943—Oct. 25, 2021

GRANVILLE — George R. Holcomb, Jr. passed away at Glens Falls Hospital on Monday, October 25, 2021, after declining health.

George was born on March 3, 1943, in Hudson Falls, NY the son of George and Jennie (Brown) Holcomb, Sr.

George was employed at Encore Paper Mill for 42 years working in many different positions for the company. He retired in 2003.

He spent his spare time in his younger years competing in truck pull competitions throughout the area, with many wins to his credit.

George was also an avid hunter and fisherman and pursued those past times with family and friends. Another favorite was his “landscaping” with his much-loved tractor.

In the last few years of his life, as breathing issues slowed him down, he loved driving around the countryside stopping to visit family and friends.

George was predeceased by his parents, a sister Alta Ward, a grandson Douglas Holcomb, and his beloved wife of 55 years, Ann Holcomb. Surviving are his children: Peter Holcomb, Sr. (Wanda) of Fort Ann, Cindy Hayes (Daniel) of Granville, and Jodi Preston of Salem. He was blessed with nine grandchildren: Matt Sargent (Brittanie), Peter Holcomb, Jr., Jenna Holcomb, Matt Green, Lynn Skelton, Andrew Ferguson, Mackenzie Ferguson, Katheryn Ferguson, and Damon Ferguson. His blessings extended to many great-grandchildren; nieces; and nephews. George is also survived by his siblings: Lucy Novinger of CA, Richard Holcomb (Sandy) of Hartford, NY, and Jeff Holcomb (Judy) of Poultney, VT.

The family wishes to recognize and thank Jim Huntington, the best friend a man could have. He spent countless hours listening to George’s stories and always was ready to lend a helping hand. In addition, thanks are also extended to Mettowee Valley Family Health and Dr. Alya Carr as well as the entire caring staff, and the nursing staff from Fort Hudson Visiting Nurses.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Hartford Volunteer Fire Department or the Granville Rescue Squad.

A funeral will be held on November 13, 2021, at the Robert M. King Funeral Home, 23 Church St., Granville at 2:00 p.m. Friends may call from Noon until the time of the service. He will be laid to rest with Ann at the Morningside Cemetery in Hartford, NY. Online condolences may be made at www.robertmkingfuneralhome.com.