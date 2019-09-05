Sept. 19, 1962 — Aug. 31, 2019
QUEENSBURY — George Purdue, age 56, passed away peacefully surrounded by family, at Albany Medical Center, after a lengthy illness, on Aug. 31, 2019. He was born on Sept. 19, 1962, to Richard B. Purdue and the late Peggy Roberts Purdue of Indian Lake, New York.
George led a full and happy life, with a large, loving family and circle of close friends. George is survived by his father, Richard B. Purdue; and his brothers, Richard R. Purdue and Andrew R. Purdue; and his sisters, Peggy Purdue-Staats, Lynn Purdue Hodges and Ann R. Purdue; as well as numerous nieces and nephews; grandnieces and grandnephews; and devoted friends, including his former wife, Marsha King Purdue.
He enjoyed the outdoors throughout the seasons, hiking, boating and snowmobiling. He was an avid high-altitude climber, hiking the Adirondack High Peaks and the Swiss Alps. Among his many accomplishments, George reached the summits of numerous peaks in Switzerland, including one of the highest summits in the Alps and Europe, the Matterhorn. George also traveled frequently to St. John, U.S. Virgin Islands, to snorkel and boat. In virtually all his adventures, George brought along friends and family to share the beauty and excitement that he found there.
George graduated from SUNY Albany with a BA in Economics and a master’s degree in Business. He served as the Chief Administrative Officer of Hudson Headwaters Health Network for many years, contributing to the expansion of quality health care for thousands of residents in the Adirondack region. With regret, George retired from the Network in July 2017, due to his illness, but continued to support and assist the Network as he could.
Words cannot express the depth of our loss, our love for George, or the love that he gave to us. In all the roles that he played, he was brave, generous and loving. He aspired always to do better, be better, and to inspire others around him to do the same. Just as he had lived, George would want us to be brave, live life to the fullest, and give time and support generously to others.
In honor of his memory, George’s family requests that friends donate to the American Cancer Society or a charity of their choice.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.