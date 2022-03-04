Dec. 17, 1960—March 3, 2022

HUDSON FALLS — George Moss, 61, of Hudson Falls, passed away peacefully on March 3, 2022, with his family by his side.

Born on December 17, 1960, in Glens Falls NY, he was the son of Frederick and Shirley Moss.

After high school, George went on to work at various mill jobs in the area. For several years, George worked at The Thoroughbred Motel in Saratoga, where he met his two great friends, Satish and Rick. Before becoming ill, George most recently worked at The Summit of Saratoga, which he loved.

George was always busy and sometimes that got him into trouble. He never knew his limitations and always enjoyed pushing everyone’s buttons. George was always known to pick on the children of the family, but for some odd reason, they all sort of liked Uncle George.

George was predeceased by his parents, Shirley and Frederick Moss; his brothers Frederick Moss, Jr. and Keith Moss; sisters Tamela Moss and Candy Morehouse; and a brother-in-law, Gary Morehouse, Sr.

Left to cherish his memory are his daughters: Danita Winchell and husband Ken of Hudson Falls, Audreyonia Moss of Lewisburg, TN, and Camaya Santerre and husband Michael of Queensbury; most importantly left, his pride and joy, his five grandchildren: Brielle and Lucas, Kayleighonia and Nova, and Alexander; his siblings: Pamela (Derrick) Dowd, Paul (Irene) Moss, Tanya Moss and Melanie (Don) Liles; along with many nieces, nephews; extended family and friends.

Friends may call on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls.

In lieu of flowers, in George’s memory enjoy a drink with your friends, have a cookout with your family, or sit around a fire when the weather is good, a few of George’s favorite things.

The family requests donations be made in his memory to High Peaks Hospice, 454 Glen St., Glens Falls, NY 12801

A special thank you to High Peaks Hospice for their care and support.

Online condolences may be left by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.