GREENWICH—George Mayer Rapp, Jr., 74, of Greenwich, passed away at his home on November 28, 2020. George was born in Albany on October 8, 1946, to Mary Francis (Fleming) and George M. Rapp, Sr.

He grew up in Salem, graduating from Salem Washington Academy and then SUNY Plattsburgh with his B.A. in Education and Math. He married Katherine Ann (Prime) Rapp on August 17, 1968 in Douglaston. He worked at the General Electric Company in Hudson Falls/Fort Edward for nearly 30 years, retiring in 2002. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War, serving in the US Navy from 1968 to 1972. George was an avid outdoorsman, dedicating much of his recreation locally to hunting, fishing, camping, and boating. He was happiest sharing these times with family and friends.

In addition to his parents and grandparents, George is predeceased by his stepfather, Norman Button; his in-laws Hubert S. Prime and Mary Jane K. Prime; his two brothers-in-law Alan J. Hart and Roger H. Prime; and sisters-in-law Cynthea (Davis) Prime and Judith Gazzola.