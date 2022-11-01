Feb. 23, 1951—Oct. 28, 2022

GLEN LAKE — George Louis Sicard, born February 23, 1951, the toughest S.O.B. ever, passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, October 28, 2022, surrounded by his family after courageously battling complications from injuries he sustained from a fall in May.

He was the son of the late Charles O. and Mary (Collyer) Sicard of Glen Lake.

George was a man with nine lives and he used about 15 of them. He worked hard and he played hard. He liked to say he stole other people’s fun if they weren’t using it because he hated to see fun go to waste.

He loved practical jokes, whether it was putting someone’s boat in their swimming pool, or dragging a junk boat down the road without a trailer in the middle of the night and leaving it blocking a friend’s driveway. He was always up for a prank, which in turn made him the victim of several played on him. Pontoons for a new barge mysteriously turned into yellow submarines for his underwater salvage business or a fake marina was established at his house with a deli, water ski school, gas dock and showers. He loved it all!

George was never at a loss for four-letter words and was able to use them for every part of a sentence: verb, adverb, noun. His grasp of the English language came from either his schooling at St. Mary’s Academy, where he graduated in 1969 or from the degree in English he earned at Potsdam University in 1973. This skill served him well when dealing with the IRS, local government officials and anyone who made him angry.

He was most proud of being a decorated professional firefighter with the Glens Falls Fire Department for 28 years. He said he found his niche there and he loved that job as much on the last day as he did on the first. Many of his firefighter and EMS brothers and lifelong firehouse friends were there to support him during his final months.

George also owned and successfully operated a boat hauling and storage business for 30-plus years. He was the only person who could haul a boat to California and drive back in 24 hours. He did tend to exaggerate about his driving skills. He worked alongside his dear friends James “Jimmer” DiCiccio and Michael Grant. He loved working with them and enjoyed countless laughs they had while moving boats and riding in the truck together and playing practical jokes on each other and unsuspecting victims.

Jimmer and Michael kept the business operating while he was in the hospital and Ft. Hudson Rehab. Their dedication to George is truly appreciated by his family. They went above and beyond for their friend.

In addition to being a firefighter, George was also proud of being involved with the Make-A-Wish Foundation as a wish grantor. He was awarded several citations for being one of the highest fundraisers and wish grantors in the Northeast.

He helped spearhead various fundraisers like Wack’s Motorcycle Ride, bringing together hundreds of riders and thousands of dollars for Make-A-Wish. He solicited bids to help shave off his mustache he’d had since he was about 10. Two of his biggest endeavors to raise money were to climb Mt. Kilimanjaro in Tanzania, Africa in 2000, over 19,000 ft. in elevation, and in 2002, he scaled Aconcagua in Chile at 23,000 ft. A task not easy for someone who liked to eat prime rib like he did. He trained hard to get in shape so he could raise money for the kids and he achieved his goals. In his 20 years with Make-A-Wish, George helped raise over $200,000 to support their cause.

George was also proud of the things he helped accomplish with the Guatemala Medical Mission to set up medical clinics and bring medical care to people who had none. He arranged for three fire engines to be donated, refurbished, and sent to Guatemala along with a container of donated firefighting gear and tools. He established a firehouse there and trained local people on how to use the equipment.

On later missions, he joined an offshoot group called LaMancha where he was vice president and fundraising chairman. They set about renovating a Catholic orphanage to improve living conditions. On additional trips, he helped build several schoolhouses. All told, he was involved with the Guatemala missions from the late 1990s until 2020. His work was not done when he came home, because he would then go to local schools and speak of his experiences and encourage the students to make donations and get involved in worthy causes and missions of mercy.

Believe it or not, George was a very humble guy. He did things to help people but never looked for the spotlight. Surely there are hundreds of untold stories of how he helped someone out and never mentioned it to anyone.

He leaves behind his loving girlfriend, Deb Godnick, who was there every day caring for him after his accident, alongside his family. Also left to cherish his memory are his close-knit siblings: his sister, Lindy Sicard and her companion, Steve Sellingham; his brothers: Chuck Sicard and his wife, Karen, and Matt Sicard and his wife, Kim; and his sister, Mary (Boop) Sicard; he is also survived by three nieces: Brittany Easley (Alex), Samantha Steed (Jason) and Hannah Sue O’Connell; his two nephews: Ken Sicard (Liz) and Max O’Connell; five great-nieces: Evie, Ella, Harlow, Lainey and Anslie; and one great-nephew, Oliver. He loved being Uncle George to all the kids. Additionally he leaves behind many cousins with fond memories of family get-togethers.

George is also survived by his former wife, Judy Bulova, who remained a good friend and is still considered a member of the family, much to her chagrin; and his dear friend, Joan “Bunny” Backes, who has been like family for over 50 years and is always there to lend a hand in any way needed. A special thank you to Lynn and Mike for their professional expertise in all things businessy.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 5, 2022 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 50 Mohican Street, Lake George.

Burial will be at Pine View Cemetery, Quaker Road, Queensbury.

Family and friends may call from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Friday, November 4, 2022 at the Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury.

The family would like to thank the staff on 4W and Dr. Tedesco at Glens Falls Hospital for taking great care of him during his many hospitalizations there. Also thank you to High Peaks Hospice for their incredible compassion in his final days. To George’s many friends and well-wishers too numerous to name but certainly not unappreciated, who stopped by to visit, called to check on him, sent a card or said a prayer — we thank you all!!

In lieu of flowers, donations in George’s name can be made to Make-A-Wish of Northeastern NY, Bay Ridge Rescue Squad or Bay Ridge Fire Department.

Those who wish may make condolences to the family at sbfuneralhome.com.