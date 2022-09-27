Dec. 19, 1939—Sept. 23, 2022

POULTNEY, VT — George L. Reed, Sr., 82 died Friday, September 23, 2022, at Rutland Regional Medical Center following a short illness.

He was born on December 19, 1939 in Whitehall NY, son of George Reed and Anna (Juckett). He was a lifelong resident of Poultney, VT.

His career and passion was driving truck, where he retired from Loomis Trucking. He was a member of Fair Haven Eagles Club, Granville VFW and Legion, where he enjoyed making friends and cooking spaghetti dinners and holiday meals for patrons.

He is survived by his son George L. Reed, Jr., and his wife Lisa; his daughter, Deborah Infurna and her husband, Lawrence; three granddaughters: Valerie, Madeline and Allison and two great-grandchildren; In addition, he is survived by his brother, Leonard Reed of Hampton, NY, his dear friend, Judith Daigle of Granville, NY; two nephews, one niece and several great-nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held on Thursday, September 29, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. in the North Granville Cemetery, North Granville with Reverend Jerry McKinney, pastor, officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in George’s memory can be made to the Hampton Fire Department, of which he was an original member.

Arrangements are under the care of Robert M. King Funeral Home.

To leave an online condolence, please visit our website at robertmkingfuneralhome.com.