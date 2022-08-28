Nov. 29, 1956—Aug. 22, 2022

GLENS FALLS — George L. Missita, III, 65, of Glens Falls passed away on Monday, Aug. 22, 2022.

Born on Nov. 29, 1956, in Glens Falls, he was the son of the late Anthony Missita, Sr. and Leona Renaud-Missita.

On July 15, 1978, he married Gayle Wright in Lake George. Together they shared 45 wonderful years of marriage.

George was mechanically inclined and a certified welder through Modern Welding School.

He was raised by Henry Chabot, who taught George the love of working with his hands. George was able to fix anything, but it was never quite square or straight.

He enjoyed fishing, playing cards, shooting the breeze with his loved ones, but loved nothing more than spending time with his grandchildren. George never met a stranger he didn’t like.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his stepfather and mentor, Henry Chabot, his nephew, Richard Schenk and his brothers-in-law, Robert Willette and Terry LaMay.

He is survived by his wife, Gayle Missita; he was a proud father of three: Jeremiah Missita and his wife, Jessica, April Briggs and her husband, Richard, and Sheena Missita; he was grandfather to 18; and great-grandfather to seven; he is also survived by his siblings: Bonnie Willette, Antoinette Missita (Rick), Anthony Missita, Jr. (JoAnn), Dorothea Clifford, Bernadette Missita, Jane Bertrand (Frank), Hazel Palmer (Clement) and Angela LaMay; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Calling hours will be on Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, from noon to 2 p.m. at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls.

The Rite of Committal will be at a later date at St. Mary’s Cemetery in South Glens Falls.

Memorial donations in George’s memory may be sent to the Open Door Mission, 226 Warren St., Glens Falls, NY 12801.

Online condolences may be given by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net or carletonfuneralhome@gmail.com.