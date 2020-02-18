George L. Ferguson

In November 1942 at 21 years old George enlisted in the U.S. Army and joined the 141st Infantry, 36th Infantry Division, then part of the Texas National Guard. George served in the Mediterranean Theater of Operation in Algeria before departing for the European Theater of Operation. George participated in the Italian Campaign beginning with the Battle of Salerno in September 1943. He also served at the Battle of the Rapido River, Naples, Monte Cassino, Anzio and the eventual liberation of Rome in June 1944. The 36th Division next sailed for southern France as part of Operation Dragoon. It was in Vosges Mountains in October 1944 at Belmont-sur-Buttant (near Bruyeres) with a small volunteer task force trying to rescue the “Lost Battalion” that a German machine gun fired on George wounding him severely and leaving him with a disability for the rest of his life.