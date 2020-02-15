April 20, 1921 — Feb. 13, 2020
QUEENSBURY — George L. Ferguson, 98, passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020 surrounded by his loving family.
Born April 20, 1921 in Brooklyn, he was the son of the late George and Anna (Schmidt) Ferguson.
George attended Brooklyn Tech and Jamaica High School and played ice hockey at Jamaica High School.
In November 1942, at 21 years old, George enlisted in the U.S. Army and joined the 141st Infantry, 36th Infantry Division, then part of the Texas National Guard. George served in the Mediterranean Theater of Operation in Algeria before departing for the European Theater of Operation. George participated in the Italian Campaign beginning with the Battle of Salerno in September 1943. He also served at the Battle of the Rapido River, Naples, Monte Cassino, Anzio and the eventual liberation of Rome in June 1944.
The 36th Division next sailed for southern France as part of Operation Dragoon. It was in Vosges Mountains in October 1944 at Belmont-sur-Buttant (near Bruyeres) with a small volunteer task force trying to rescue the “Lost Battalion” that a German machine gun fired on George wounding him severely and leaving him with a disability for the rest of his life.
He was sent to Woodrow Wilson Hospital in Staunton, Virginia, where a year later he met and married a young Army nurse, Marguerite Brogneaux.
George served with great distinction during World War II and is a decorated veteran. He was awarded the Silver Star, Bronze Star with Oak Leaf Cluster, Purple Heart with Cluster, Combat Infantry Badge, European Theater of Operation ribbon, four battle stars, and one Arrowhead (two invasions), Good Conduct Medal, Victory Medal, American Theater Medal, and New York State Conspicuous Service Medal. George was discharged from the U.S. Army in 1946.
On Nov. 17, 1945, George married the love of his life, Marguerite Brogneaux at St. Francis Church in Staunton, Virginia by Rev. George McLaughlin. They spent 74 wonderful years before her passing in Oct. 13, 2019.
He retired from the United States Post Office in Glens Falls. George was a communicant of St. Mary’s Church in Glens Falls. George was a member of Elks B.P.O.E. Glens Falls Lodge #81.
George enjoyed hunting, fishing, reading; was a big Civil War and WWII history buff; major fan of the Brooklyn Dodgers, N.Y. Mets and N.Y. Giants. He especially loved his family and friends.
Along with his parents and wife, George was predeceased by a daughter, Geraldine Ferguson, and a grandson, Jeff Johnson.
Left to cherish his memories are his children, Renee Johnson and husband Alan, Eileen Tarantino both of Queensbury, George Ferguson and wife Kathleen Ross of Chicago, Illinois, John Ferguson and wife Lisa of Delmar, Tim Ferguson and wife Carol of Glens Falls; his grandchildren, AJ Johnson and wife Megan, Brian Johnson and wife Lori, Lisa Tarantino and fiancé Gonzalo Garcia, Jessica Tarantino, Nick Tarantino and wife Tamara, George Ross Ferguson and wife Rachel, Peter Ferguson and wife Meghan, Theo Ferguson, Andrea Ferguson, Erica Morgan and husband Eric, and Marissa Ferguson; 11 great grandchildren; along with many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Family and friends may call from 10 to 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 19, at St. Mary’s Church, 62 Warren St., Glens Falls, NY.
A Funeral Mass will follow the calling hours at 11 a.m. at the church.
Rite of Committal will be in the spring at St. Mary’s Cemetery, South Glens Falls.
The family wishes to extend their extreme gratitude and special acknowledgment to Hudson Headwaters Homeward Bound Program especially Mary Stein, FNP, At-home caregivers, Anna, Melissa, Tina, Pam and Karen, and High Peaks Hospice, especially Ginger, RN.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the High Peaks Hospice, 454 Glen St., Glens Falls, N.Y. 12801 or the Open Door Mission, P. O. Box 3306, Glens Falls, N.Y. 12801.
