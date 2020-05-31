George L. Carruthers

People found him “interested and interesting,” never without a topic of conversation or fascinating bit of knowledge to share. His passing has saddened so many and he will be deeply missed by all who enjoyed his intellect, humor, compassion and generosity. He was well versed in national and world politics, the environment, education, art, and local history. He supported many organizations that provided solutions to better peoples’ lives and the planet. He was an ardent supporter of the World Awareness Children’s Museum and their mission “to bring our diverse world to children.” He served on its building and advisory committees and he, along with his family, were instrumental in funding its massive building renovation. He especially enjoyed hands-on-work to help build numerous exhibitions at the museum.