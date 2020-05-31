Nov. 16, 1941 — May 16, 2020
DIAMOND POINT — George L. Carruthers, 78, passed away on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at his home in Diamond Point with his loving wife, Tina, by his side. George was born November 16, 1941 in Queens County and was the fifth son of the late Sydney D. and Myrle (Lucas) Carruthers. In addition to his parents, George was predeceased by his brothers Donald and Warren Carruthers, his half-brother Sydney Carruthers, his half-sister Audrey Pierremont, his sister-in-law Stephanie Carruthers (Gerald), and his brother-in-law Dewey Powell (Joan).
He is survived by his wife of 13 years, Elizabeth (Tina) (Lee) Carruthers, his brothers, Robert (Dolores) Carruthers and Gerald Carruthers both of Queensbury, his sister, Joan Powell of Roseville, California. and many nieces and nephews.
George’s family moved from Queens to their farm in Summit Lake when he was four. Always with an inquisitive mind and love of learning, George graduated from Argyle Central School in 1959 during which time he was active in most of the school’s athletic programs and was a standout baseball and basketball player. He continued his education at St. Lawrence University in Canton graduating in 1970 with a degree in Economics after a mid-collegiate interlude to serve in the U.S. Army. As a post-graduate, he attended The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania.
George worked with his brothers in the family contracting business, S.D. Carruthers Sons, Inc., through and after high school, during summers in college and full-time after college graduation. He brought new ideas and focused marketing strategies to the company helping it to grow in both sales and reputation.
Polycoat Systems, Inc., headquartered in Hudson Falls, was formed to diversify into the marketing and sales of construction and commercial roofing products. Under George’s leadership Polycoat expanded to open regional offices in California, Pennsylvania, Georgia, and Texas. The company represented international roofing materials manufacturers such as Dow Corning, Sarnafil and BASF to architects, large corporations and commercial contractors across the country, Puerto Rico and internationally. In 1983 Polycoat received the distinction of being ranked #18 by Inc. Magazine in “The Inc. 500: America’s Fastest Growing Private Companies.”
George took great pride in the reputation and integrity of his business and was always fair and generous with those who worked for and with him. He received great loyalty and respect in return. Many former colleagues have expressed that it was a privilege to have worked with George and to have learned from him the value of fairness and integrity in their own business interactions.
He retired in 2005 after which he and his wife, Tina, enjoyed their beautiful home overlooking Lake George, life in the Adirondacks, extensive local, national and international travel, exploring museums and art galleries, golf, boating, and quiet times with family and friends.
People found him “interested and interesting,” never without a topic of conversation or fascinating bit of knowledge to share. His passing has saddened so many and he will be deeply missed by all who enjoyed his intellect, humor, compassion and generosity. He was well versed in national and world politics, the environment, education, art, and local history. He supported many organizations that provided solutions to better peoples’ lives and the planet. He was an ardent supporter of the World Awareness Children’s Museum and their mission “to bring our diverse world to children.” He served on its building and advisory committees and he, along with his family, were instrumental in funding its massive building renovation. He especially enjoyed hands-on-work to help build numerous exhibitions at the museum.
George loved Lake George and designed and built his home in Diamond Point in the mid 90s. Ever improving and maintaining it were his biggest passions. His final days were spent looking north to The Narrows.
The family would like to thank Dr. Darci Gaiotti-Grubbs of the Charles R. Wood Cancer Center for her guidance through his journey, High Peaks Hospice and Kim’s Home Care for their respectful, kind and compassionate in-home care.
Those who wish to memorialize George may donate to the World Awareness Children’s Museum’s general operations fund, Greenpeace, or other nonprofits that promote art and culture, inclusion and diversity, and positive environmental change.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a celebration of his life will take place at a later time. Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, Argyle, NY. To post online condolences please visit, www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.
