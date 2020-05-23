× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

July 9, 1939 — May 14, 2020

CATAWBA ISLAND — George John “Jack” Pidgeon, 80, of Catawba Island (summer residence) and West Chase, Florida (winter residence) , passed away on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at Inspired Living of Tampa in Tampa, Florida. He was born on July 9, 1939 in Glens Falls, the son of the late Augustus and Mary (Fisher) Pidgeon. On March 17, 1962 he married Marjorie Pluta and she survives.

He was in Upper Management for United Airlines as well as the owner and operator of Pebble Creek Golf Club from 1983 until his retirement in 2004. He was an avid golfer, and enjoyed fishing, boating, gardening, wintering in Florida, but most importantly, spending time with his family. He was also a member of the Port Clinton Elks Lodge.

Survivors include his loving wife, Marjorie; sons, Bradley (Rhonda) Pidgeon, Lexington, Ohio and Tyler (Jen Allen), Tampa, Florida; grandchildren, Derek (Kassie) Pidgeon and Olivia (Kyle Baldwin) Pidgeon, Lucille Pidgeon; great-grandchildren, Maci, Rome, and Otto; brothers, Charles Pidgeon, Fort Edward, and Richard (Sue) Pidgeon, Fort Edward; sister, Elaine (Richard) Aiken, Fort Edward; as well as many much loved nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents.