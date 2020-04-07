July 19, 1929 — April 4, 2020
GLENS FALLS — George “Jake” Jacobs, 90, a lifelong Glens Falls resident, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on April 4, 2020.
Jake was born on July 19, 1929, to Agia and Abraham Jacobs at the family home on Warren Street in Glens Falls. He was a first generation American and the only son in their eight-child family.
Jake married Patricia “Pat” McCarthy in 1956, and the couple resided at the home they built on Oneida Street for 58 years.
He proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, where he earned a Medal of Occupation. A firefighter for 26 years, Jake retired as a captain in the Glens Falls Fire Department in 1985.
Jake was a proud father to Marie and grandfather to Andrea and Daniel. He was a friend, mentor and helper to both his immediate family and his extended family and friends. When he wasn’t working, Jake frequently assisted his friends and neighbors with home repairs. When recently asked why he hardly ever accepted payment from people, he said he remembered how hard it was coming up with very little and he wanted to make life easier for people.
He was a prominent and lifelong member of the community at St. George Antiochian Orthodox Church. He and his wife were also longtime members of the community at the Talk of the Town restaurant.
Jake was predeceased by his wife, Pat who was the love of his life. They spent all of their time together in their retirement. They enjoyed going to Florida and were fans of Kennedy Space Center. At home, they enjoyed watching hockey.
Jake is survived by his daughter, Marie Jacobs Johnston; his granddaughter, Andrea Jacobs and her partner Josh Frey; his grandson, Daniel Johnston (Roni); his sisters, Barbara Crotty (Al), his Beatrice Salem, and Anna Cottrell; and his brother-in-law, Richard “Dick” McCarthy (Nancy). Coming from a large Syrian family, he is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and their families.
He will be laid to rest at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Veterans Cemetery. A celebration of Jake’s life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. George Antiochian Orthodox Church, 55 Main St., South Glens Falls.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls.
Online condolences may be left by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.