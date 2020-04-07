George 'Jake' Jacobs
0 entries

George 'Jake' Jacobs

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

July 19, 1929 — April 4, 2020

GLENS FALLS — George “Jake” Jacobs, 90, a lifelong Glens Falls resident, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on April 4, 2020.

Jake was born on July 19, 1929, to Agia and Abraham Jacobs at the family home on Warren Street in Glens Falls. He was a first generation American and the only son in their eight-child family.

Jake married Patricia “Pat” McCarthy in 1956, and the couple resided at the home they built on Oneida Street for 58 years.

He proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, where he earned a Medal of Occupation. A firefighter for 26 years, Jake retired as a captain in the Glens Falls Fire Department in 1985.

Jake was a proud father to Marie and grandfather to Andrea and Daniel. He was a friend, mentor and helper to both his immediate family and his extended family and friends. When he wasn’t working, Jake frequently assisted his friends and neighbors with home repairs. When recently asked why he hardly ever accepted payment from people, he said he remembered how hard it was coming up with very little and he wanted to make life easier for people.

He was a prominent and lifelong member of the community at St. George Antiochian Orthodox Church. He and his wife were also longtime members of the community at the Talk of the Town restaurant.

Jake was predeceased by his wife, Pat who was the love of his life. They spent all of their time together in their retirement. They enjoyed going to Florida and were fans of Kennedy Space Center. At home, they enjoyed watching hockey.

Jake is survived by his daughter, Marie Jacobs Johnston; his granddaughter, Andrea Jacobs and her partner Josh Frey; his grandson, Daniel Johnston (Roni); his sisters, Barbara Crotty (Al), his Beatrice Salem, and Anna Cottrell; and his brother-in-law, Richard “Dick” McCarthy (Nancy). Coming from a large Syrian family, he is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and their families.

He will be laid to rest at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Veterans Cemetery. A celebration of Jake’s life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. George Antiochian Orthodox Church, 55 Main St., South Glens Falls.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls.

Online condolences may be left by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.

To plant a tree in memory of George Jacobs as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News