× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription.

July 19, 1929 — April 4, 2020

GLENS FALLS — George “Jake” Jacobs, 90, a lifelong Glens Falls resident, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on April 4, 2020.

Jake was born on July 19, 1929, to Agia and Abraham Jacobs at the family home on Warren Street in Glens Falls. He was a first generation American and the only son in their eight-child family.

Jake married Patricia “Pat” McCarthy in 1956, and the couple resided at the home they built on Oneida Street for 58 years.

He proudly served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, where he earned a Medal of Occupation. A firefighter for 26 years, Jake retired as a captain in the Glens Falls Fire Department in 1985.

Jake was a proud father to Marie and grandfather to Andrea and Daniel. He was a friend, mentor and helper to both his immediate family and his extended family and friends. When he wasn’t working, Jake frequently assisted his friends and neighbors with home repairs. When recently asked why he hardly ever accepted payment from people, he said he remembered how hard it was coming up with very little and he wanted to make life easier for people.