August 23, 1926 — June 8, 2019
LAKE LUZERNE — George J. Lemelin, 92, of Call Street, passed away peacefully at his home, Saturday evening, June 8, 2019.
Born on Aug. 23, 1926 in Berlin, New Hampshire, he was the son of the late Sylvio and Germaine (LaRochelle) Lemelin. He was a graduate of Gorham High School, Gorham, New Hampshire. He proudly serviced in the U.S. Navy during World War II aboard the USS Indiana BB58 LST 377, Gulf Port, Mississippi, having earned the WWII Victory Medal, American Area Medal and Asiatic Pacific Medal.
He moved to Corinth in 1947. He married the love of his life, Joyce Jiguere on July 1, 1950 at the Church of the Immaculate Conception in Corinth.
George worked at International Paper Company in Corinth as an electrician for 42 years prior to his retirement in 1988. He was a member of the Quarter Century Club of the mill.
He was a hard-working man who enjoyed building things, listening to music, dancing with his wife, family vacations and his fruit trees. His greatest joy came from his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was predeceased by his parents; a son, Bruce Lemelin Sr.; a brother, Richard Allen; a sister, Cecil Lemelin; and son-in-law, Matthew Starzac.
Survivors include his loving wife of 68 years, Joyce Lemelin; his children, Michele (Herb) Levin, Lori (Richard) Pike, Curtis (Donna) Lemelin, Nancy (Stephen) Brown, Brian (Hazel) Lemelin, Collette (Mark) Whitney, Mary (John) Shippee, Renee (Adam) Hala and Nicole Starzac; daughter-in-law, Pamela Lemelin; 24 grandchildren; 37 great-grandchildren; three sisters, Pauline Bilodeau, Collette Porriciellon and Sandra Doiron; three brothers, Paul Lemelin, Robert Lemelin and Sylvio Lemelin; and several nieces and nephews.
Friends may call from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 13, at Brewer Funeral Home, Inc., 24 Church St., Lake Luzerne.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 2 p.m. Friday, June 14, at Holy Mother and Child, Corinth.
In lieu of flowers, George’s family respectfully requests that contributions in his memory be directed to the Maxfield Community Food Pantry, 89 Bay Road, Lake Luzerne, NY 12846.
To express online condolences, please visit www.brewermillerfuneralhomes.com.
