Nov. 26, 1952 — June 16, 2020
ARGYLE — George J. Dobler, 67, passed away on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at the Glens Falls Hospital, after a brief illness.
Born on Nov. 26, 1952, in Bay Shore, he was the son of the late Bernie and Elizabeth Dobler.
George was a 1970 graduate of Hudson Falls High School. Following high school, he proudly served in the U.S. Navy. George was discharged in November of 1971.
He enjoyed meditating, prayers, listening to music and most of all, seeing and talking to his siblings. He also loved his cat, Taco.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his nephew, John Torchetti, his niece, Megan Collins and his great nephew, Emmett Collins.
He is survived by his sisters, Darlena Daniels and her husband, William, of Argyle, Cheryl McCarthy of Long Island, Denise Torchetti and her husband, John, of Glens Falls, Colleen Collins and her husband, Richard, of Glens Falls and Arlette Rogers and her husband, Robert, of Hudson Falls; his longtime friend and godmother, Sandra (Leah) Cummings of Florida; his nieces and nephews, William and Chris Daniels, Jason and Kevin McCarthy, Paul, Shelly and Melissa Torchetti, Jeff and Matt Collins and Tim Rogers; his great nieces and nephews, Keegan, Leah, Luke, Lillian, Ava, Micah, Aidan, Avery, Anna, Aubren; as well as several cousins.
Due to the most recent change in COVID-19 regulations, now, 35 people are allowed in the chapel at one time for calling hours on Friday, from 11 a.m. to noon at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls. Due to the pandemic, services are private.
Memorial donations may be sent to Catholic Charities, 35 Broad St, Glens Falls, NY 12801.
Online condolences and floral tributes may be sent by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.
