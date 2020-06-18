× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Nov. 26, 1952 — June 16, 2020

ARGYLE — George J. Dobler, 67, passed away on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at the Glens Falls Hospital, after a brief illness.

Born on Nov. 26, 1952, in Bay Shore, he was the son of the late Bernie and Elizabeth Dobler.

George was a 1970 graduate of Hudson Falls High School. Following high school, he proudly served in the U.S. Navy. George was discharged in November of 1971.

He enjoyed meditating, prayers, listening to music and most of all, seeing and talking to his siblings. He also loved his cat, Taco.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his nephew, John Torchetti, his niece, Megan Collins and his great nephew, Emmett Collins.