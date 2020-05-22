HADLEY — George Ives “George the Gyp” Johnsen, 92, died Monday morning, May 18, 2020 at Barnwell Nursing and Rehabilitation, Valatie.
Born in New York City, George was the son of the late George M. Johnsen and Elnora Zillah Ives. He attended schools in Saratoga Springs and Schenectady, where he graduated from Mont Pleasant High School in Schenectady. He then served in the United States Air Force.
He is survived by his wife, the former Peggy Riley; their son, Maurice Lawrence Johnsen. He was also the father of Kurt Johnsen of Gainesville, Florida, Erik Johnsen of Argyle, Gunnar Johnsen and Gail Johnson Austro as well as the late Guy Johnsen and Keith Johnsen. He was the brother of Richard A. Johnsen of Averill Park and Nancy Johnsen Curran of Schenectady, as well as the late Louise Johnsen Boyka, Ruth Johnsen Schwindeman and Sterling L. Johnsen. He leaves many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Brewer Funeral Home, Inc., 24 Church St. Lake Luzerne and are private and at the convenience of the family. To express online condolences, please visit www.brewermillerfuneralhomes.com.
