George Howard Lackey

Longtime Warrensburg resident George Lackey passed on January 30, 2021 in Trenton, FL due to complications from COVID-19 and advanced Parkinson’s disease.

Following graduation from Johnsburg High School, George enlisted in the Army Reserves, and spent 54 years married to his sweetheart Sue Gillingham Lackey. For 22 years, he worked at Warrensburg Central School as a Bus Driver/Mechanic, until his retirement in 2006. Known for his amazing sense of humor and a fondness for classic muscle cars, he could often be found tinkering in his garage for hours on end.

George is predeceased by his parents, Donald and Lucile Lackey, and his siblings Donna Bennett and Donald Lackey Jr.

He is survived by his sister Sheila Sweet; his beloved wife Sue; his children Tim Lackey and wife Alicia, Debra Lackey, Rose Babcock and husband Chris; his grandchildren Amanda Rew, John Briggs, and Hailey Welch; his Aunt Kathy and Uncle Roger Brown; as well as many others in the Gillingham and Lackey families.

A special thank you to Billie Mason who helped care for George throughout the last few years of his life.