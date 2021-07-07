George Howard Lackey

Longtime Warrensburg resident George Lackey passed on January 30, 2021 in Trenton, FL due to complications from COVID-19 and advanced Parkinson’s disease.
Following graduation from Johnsburg High School, George enlisted in the Army Reserves, and spent 54 years married to his sweetheart Sue Gillingham Lackey. For 22 years, he worked at Warrensburg Central School as a Bus Driver/Mechanic, until his retirement in 2006. Known for his amazing sense of humor and a fondness for classic muscle cars, he could often be found tinkering in his garage for hours on end.
George is predeceased by his parents, Donald and Lucile Lackey, and his siblings Donna Bennett and Donald Lackey Jr.
He is survived by his sister Sheila Sweet; his beloved wife Sue; his children Tim Lackey and wife Alicia, Debra Lackey, Rose Babcock and husband Chris; his grandchildren Amanda Rew, John Briggs, and Hailey Welch; his Aunt Kathy and Uncle Roger Brown; as well as many others in the Gillingham and Lackey families.
A special thank you to Billie Mason who helped care for George throughout the last few years of his life.
Please join us for a celebration of George’s life at the Lackey residence 231 River Street, Warrensburg on July 10, 2021 at 1 p.m. All Family and friends are welcome. Please bring a dish to share.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to his favorite charity, the Michael J Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research.
Please visit www.alexanderfh.net for online guest book and condolences.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.