Sept. 19, 1948—Feb. 19, 2022
LAKE GEORGE — George H. Schuster, 73, of Big Hollow Road, passed away peacefully, Saturday, February 19, 2022 at Glens Falls Hospital with his loving family by his side.
Born September 19, 1948 in Brooklyn, he was the son of the late George R. and Dorothy (Gunther) Schuster.
George graduated from St. Mary’s Academy, Class of 1969. He was employed as an auto mechanic and proprietor of his own business, George’s Auto Parts, for many years.
George is a lifelong member of the Lake George Fire Company, serving as president from 1992-2000. He was also a member of the Hudson Valley Volunteer Firemen’s Association and FASNY. He also volunteered for the Hometown Thanksgiving Dinner, as well as numerous other community events.
Besides his parents, he is predeceased by his brother, Gerard Schuster, as well as mother-in-law, Marie McKinney, and father-in-law, Robert McKinney.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia Schuster of Lake George; daughters: Laurie Clark, Georgia (John) Rothermel, Alisha Schuster, Nicole Underwood, and Jessica (Nicholas) Benjamin; his siblings: Doris Moon, Donie Schuster, Dennis (Ruth) Schuster, Gail (Bill) Hans, and Gwen Dresser; as well as several grandchildren; nieces, nephews; and cousins.
At George’s request, there are no calling hours scheduled.
A graveside service to celebrate his life will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, February 26, 2022 in Evergreen Cemetery, Birch Ave., Lake George.
A Celebration of Life will follow the committal service at the Lake George Volunteer Fire Company, 179 Ottawa St., Lake George.
In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Marie McKinney Scholarship Fund, c/o Lake George Ladies Auxiliary, P.O. Box 371, Lake George, NY 12845 or to the Lake George Volunteer Fire Company, 179 Ottawa St., Lake George.
Please visit www.alexanderfh.net for online guest book and condolences.
