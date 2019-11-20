Aug. 9, 1927 — Nov. 18, 2019
QUEENSBURY — George H. “Pat” Senecal, 92, passed away suddenly at his home on Monday, Nov. 18, 2019.
Born on Aug. 9, 1927, he was the son of the late George P. and Sarah J. Stewart Senecal.
On Aug. 9, 1945, Pat married the love of his life, Elaine M. Salmon, and they enjoyed 74 years together.
At 17 years old, Pat joined and served his country in the United States Navy during World War II, during which Elaine wrote him 1-3 letters every single day. He was a proud member of the United Brotherhood Carpenter’s and Joiners Local #229. He was a highly respected construction superintendent responsible for erecting innumerable structures, including underground missile bases. He retired from longtime employer Machnick Builders Ltd. He was a recipient of the Best Construction Supervisor in the Albany Region multiple times, as well as a Supervisor Achievement Award by the McDonald’s Corporation. In his younger years, he loved playing baseball, even trying out for the Brooklyn Dodgers, and also hunting; but his true passion of 60 years was fly fishing, and he was an avid member of Trout Unlimited. He looked for the best in everyone and almost always found it.
In addition to Pat’s parents, he was predeceased by sisters, Helen Willette and Betty Hudson; and brothers, Donald and James Woodruff.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Elaine; children, George P. (Diane) Senecal, Lorraine A. (Joseph) Arney and Jon W. (Mary); brother, Thomas Senecal; sisters, Dorothy (Bryan) Eaton, Mary Ellen Mercer and Nina Canfield; and many grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.
At Pat’s request, there will be no calling hours.
A memorial service will be held 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23, at Brewer Funeral Home, Inc., 24 Church St., Lake Luzerne.
Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.
To express online condolences, please visit www.brewermillerfuneralhomes.com.
