Feb. 21, 1941—Aug. 24, 2021
SCHUYLERVILLE — George H. Graham, Jr., 80, passed away at Washington Center, Tuesday, August 24, 2021 after a courageous battle with long illness.
Born February 21, 1941 in Glens Falls, he was the son of George “Hank” Graham and Mildred (Farr) Friedman.
George attended Hudson Falls School, he worked at Steve and Thompson, and NYS Saratoga Soil and Conservation.
George entered the United States Navy April 30, 1965, serving during Vietnam, and was honorably discharged exactly two years later in 1967.
He was a life member of Schuylerville Volunteer Fire Dept.
Some of his enjoyments included watching Walker Texas Ranger and Old Westerns.
In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his former wife, Marlene (Conrad) Graham; and his siblings, Robert Roscoe “Bob” Graham and Thomas “Tom” Graham.
Those left to cherish his memory are a daughter, AnnMarie Kearns; grandchildren: Breanna Kearns (Liam and Grayson), and Jacob Richardson (Aaron and Jacob, Jr.); three sisters: Marylou Novohradsky (Emil), Susan Barrett, and Nancy Graham ( Jeremy); three brothers: Edward (Carolyn), Joseph and Charles “Chuck” (Lisa); his former wife, Barbara (Eastman) Graham; also several nieces, nephews, cousins; and Roscoe the cat, gifted to him by his brother, Chuck, and he named him for his brother, Bob.
A graveside ceremony, with military honors, will take place Friday, September 10, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at Moss Street Cemetery.
The family wishes to extend a sincere thank you to Sherry Cleveland for everything she did for George. He loved you dearly!
In loving memory of George, contributions may be made to Schuylerville Volunteer Fire Dept., 35 Spring St., Schuylerville, NY 12871.
Condolences and floral arrangements may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.
