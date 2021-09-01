Feb. 21, 1941—Aug. 24, 2021

SCHUYLERVILLE — George H. Graham, Jr., 80, passed away at Washington Center, Tuesday, August 24, 2021 after a courageous battle with long illness.

Born February 21, 1941 in Glens Falls, he was the son of George “Hank” Graham and Mildred (Farr) Friedman.

George attended Hudson Falls School, he worked at Steve and Thompson, and NYS Saratoga Soil and Conservation.

George entered the United States Navy April 30, 1965, serving during Vietnam, and was honorably discharged exactly two years later in 1967.

He was a life member of Schuylerville Volunteer Fire Dept.

Some of his enjoyments included watching Walker Texas Ranger and Old Westerns.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his former wife, Marlene (Conrad) Graham; and his siblings, Robert Roscoe “Bob” Graham and Thomas “Tom” Graham.