November 14, 1941 — July 9, 2019
WATERFORD — George F. Pierce Jr., 77, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, surrounded by his family.
Born on Nov. 14, 1941 in Glens Falls, he was the son of the late George F. Pierce Sr. and Elizabeth (Knowlton) Pierce.
George graduated from Fort Edward High School. For over 20 years he worked for Surpass Chemical as a truck driver in Albany.
On Sept. 23, 1961, George married Phyllis Hoffer at the Argyle Methodist Church.
George enjoyed stock car racing, going to baseball games and coin collecting. He was a huge fan of the New York Yankees and the Dallas Cowboys.
In addition to his parents, George was predeceased by his brother, Harold Pierce; and his sister, Catherine Phelps.
Left to cherish his memory include his wife of 57 years, Phyllis; his children, Steven Pierce, Tracey Pierce and her significant other, Marty Roberts, Michael Pierce and his wife, Elaine and Kelly Reed and her husband, Kevin; his grandchildren, Brandon, Zachary, Tyler, Chloe and Aaron; his sister, Betty Ann Livingston; his beloved dog, Tia; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Friends may call from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, July 12, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 123 Main St., Argyle.
A funeral service will be conducted following the calling hours at 1 p.m. at the funeral home.
Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.
Memorial donations in George’s memory can be made to the American Cancer Society, 1 Penny Lane, Latham, NY 12110; or to the Pit Bull rescue, education and adoption group Out of the Pits, P.O. Box 2311, Albany, NY 12220.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the staff at the Hudson Park Nursing Home in Albany.
To view George’s Book of Memories and post online condolences, please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.
